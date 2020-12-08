MCU's Spider-Man 3: Emma Stone & Kirsten Dunst Expected To Return In Tom Holland Film

The cast of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a massive ensemble of characters, and it's clear that the multiverse is somewhat involved. Previous reports have already emerged that Jamie Foxx's Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will return in the much-anticipated threequel.

On top of that, various rumors from several outlets have revealed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to play their respective versions of Spider-Man in the MCU film, potentially hinting that a live-action Spider-Verse storyline is very much in play.

And now, in light of the news of Alfred Molina's return as Doctor Octopus in Jon Watts' Spider-Man 3, new details have emerged about the threequel that will surely excite fans.

RUMOR

Collider shared in a report that Kirsten Dunst will also return as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 3, alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

The outlet, however, pointed out that Stone's return would depend on her pregnancy. As a result, Stone's return isn't definite.

WHAT THIS MEANS

It will be exciting to see both Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone return to their respective Spider-Man roles. This means that fans will get the chance to learn more about what happened to Dunst's Mary Jane Watson after the events of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

On the flip side, the return of Gwen Stacy will be difficult to explain, especially after the character's death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but this is where the multiverse comes in. If the MCU decides to double down on the idea of the multiverse, there's a strong chance that Emma Stone will instead portray an alternate version of Gwen Stacy in the form of Spider-Gwen.

Sony's Into the Spider-Verse animated film already featured Spider-Gwen successfully, and the character's live-action debut will no doubt boost fan anticipation for Spider-Man 3 even further.

All in all, it's safe to say that Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a celebration of the past and present versions of the Spider-Man franchise as a whole. If anything, that's a good thing for fans, since the threequel offers a rare opportunity of showcasing every live-action version of Spider-Man in a surprising, yet exciting way.