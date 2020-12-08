Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

MCU's Spider-Man 3: Emma Stone & Kirsten Dunst Expected To Return In Tom Holland Film

Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

The cast of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a massive ensemble of characters, and it's clear that the multiverse is somewhat involved. Previous reports have already emerged that Jamie Foxx's Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will return in the much-anticipated threequel.

On top of that, various rumors from several outlets have revealed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to play their respective versions of Spider-Man in the MCU film, potentially hinting that a live-action Spider-Verse storyline is very much in play. 

And now, in light of the news of Alfred Molina's return as Doctor Octopus in Jon Watts' Spider-Man 3, new details have emerged about the threequel that will surely excite fans. 

RUMOR

Collider shared in a report that Kirsten Dunst will also return as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 3, alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

The outlet, however, pointed out that Stone's return would depend on her pregnancy. As a result, Stone's return isn't definite. 

WHAT THIS MEANS

It will be exciting to see both Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone return to their respective Spider-Man roles. This means that fans will get the chance to learn more about what happened to Dunst's Mary Jane Watson after the events of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. 

On the flip side, the return of Gwen Stacy will be difficult to explain, especially after the character's death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but this is where the multiverse comes in. If the MCU decides to double down on the idea of the multiverse, there's a strong chance that Emma Stone will instead portray an alternate version of Gwen Stacy in the form of Spider-Gwen. 

Sony's Into the Spider-Verse animated film already featured Spider-Gwen successfully, and the character's live-action debut will no doubt boost fan anticipation for Spider-Man 3 even further. 

All in all, it's safe to say that Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a celebration of the past and present versions of the Spider-Man franchise as a whole. If anything, that's a good thing for fans, since the threequel offers a rare opportunity of showcasing every live-action version of Spider-Man in a surprising, yet exciting way. 

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

Hugh Jackman Addresses How Marvel Convinced Him to Return as MCU Wolverine
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies
Black Panther 2 Makes MCU History With New Poster
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie