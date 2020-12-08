Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

MCU's Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield Signed, Tobey Maguire In Talks For Multiverse Romp

By Pierre Chanliau Posted:

The news from Spider-Man 3 over the past several weeks has been insane for fans. As more and more news comes out, it paints the Tom Holland threequel as a live-action Spider-Verse movie. Not only has Doctor Strange been officially confirmed to star alongside the young hero, but Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and even Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

A new report has now said that Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst are expected to return in Spider-Man 3. This same report also seems to support the long-standing rumor of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their versions of Spider-Man, or, at the very least, that it seems like Garfield is a shoo-in to return.

Jeff Sneider of Collider is reporting, with great emphasis, that Andrew Garfield will be back in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. Tobey Maguire is also expected to return for the film, should both Marvel Studios and Sony manage to seal the deal.

Sneider reports that the third Spidey flick will, in fact, explore the multiverse.

It'll be curious to see if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will actually be portraying their own literal versions of Spider-Man, or if they will be playing new, but not dissimilar, versions of the Spider-Man they played in the movies by Marc Webb and Sam Raimi. This is due to the fact that both Jamie Foxx's Electro and definitely Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus died at the end of their respective movies.

Unless they're both somehow back from the dead, those two will be playing new incarnations of the characters, as Jamie Foxx himself already confirmed on his Instagram when his casting was announced. This also includes Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, who is most definitely dead after her fall at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

So, it could be entirely possible that all of these characters won't be directly related to the universes started by Marc Webb or Sam Raimi. Whatever shape this movie's plot may end up taking, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios and Sony explain it to the general audience and devoted Spider-Man fans.

