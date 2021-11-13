Spider-Man's Kirsten Dunst Wants to Join Tom Holland's MCU Hero

With its December 17, 2021 release date fast approaching, excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home is at an all-time high. Even with various spoiler-filled leaks hitting the Internet recently, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are set to reveal more information about Tom Holland's threequel very soon in the form of a second trailer.

While much of the focus has been placed on previous Spider-Man franchise leads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield possibly making appearances, questions have also been raised about the potential for their co-stars to return to the MCU. When Maguire and Garfield were first rumored to return, a separate rumor claimed that love interests Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson would also reappear as played by Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst respectively.

A possible sighting of Dunst in Los Angeles added evidence to the actress returning for No Way Home. Despite this, the Spider-Man actress has since claimed that she isn't in the film, while admitting that she "[doesn't] watch superhero movies."

Even though she hasn't seen any of the Marvel Studios' recent offerings, Kirsten Dunst has now expressed her interest in making an MCU appearance...

Kirsten Dunst Wants to Rejoin Spider-Man

Marvel

In an interview with Variety, Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst was asked about the potential of reprising her role as Mary Jane Watson in the MCU. Dunst was open to the idea, saying it "would be fun" to return:

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun...I would never say no to something like that.”

The Spider-Man actress then mentioned that it would be a much older version of Mary Jane Watson, joking that she would have "little Spidey babies" along with her if she were to return:

“I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Will Kirsten Dunst Star Opposite Tom Holland?

Like many of the Spider-Man actors before her (besides Alfred Molina), Kirsten Dunst has denied any involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home's production.

That doesn't necessarily mean she isn't in it though, with her interest here demonstrating that she would at least be willing to reprise her Spider-Man role. Her disinterest in the rest of the MCU and superhero movies as a whole may thwart the idea, but it could also simply be a deflection to keep the surprise of a potential return.

If Dunst were to appear, it would likely be a minor aspect of No Way Home, possibly to show more of how Tobey Maguire's home universe has progressed since fans last saw it. With so many other concepts filling up the rest of the film, like Doctor Strange, past Spider-Man villains, and the prospects of Daredevil, it would be difficult to give Mary Jane Watson a lot of screen time without making her a more integral part of the plot.

But who knows? Maybe MJ and her Spidey babies will be the key for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take down the Multiversal Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.