Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things received an exciting update regarding when the film will be available on a streaming service.

After being released in theaters on December 8, 2023, Poor Things ended its worldwide run nearly grossing $100 million, almost tripling its $35 million budget.

81 days later, the film was released online for fans to purchase digitally, with many eagerly waiting for it to be available on streaming.

According to Deadline, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things (starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe) will officially begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday, March 7.

It is also important to note that the movie will be available on Hulu, so anyone with a basic Hulu plan can watch it at no extra charge.

This update will undoubtedly be exciting to most fans, as many believed it would be closer to the end of March before the film would be added to a streaming service.

How Will Poor Things' Theatrical Success Translate To Streaming?

Poor Things had a successful run at the worldwide box office, earning nearly triple its budget.

However, although it was viewed as a financial success, it still didn't earn monstrous numbers when it was in theaters like blockbuster films often do.

For example, Dune: Part Two will likely surpass Poor Things in revenue in just its opening weekend.

This means that Poor Things has the potential to become a huge hit once it comes to streaming on March 7, and it could even be one of the biggest streaming films of the year once 2024 is over.

Because of its performance and reception, many Hulu subscribers have likely already heard about Poor Things and would be willing to sit down and watch it to see what the hype is about.

It wouldn't be surprising if the movie quickly rises to the top of the streaming charts after it is released on Hulu, which would undoubtedly be extremely exciting for the streaming service and Searchlight Pictures.

Poor Things is currently available for fans to purchase online, and the movie will be officially released on Hulu on Thursday, March 7.