Emma Stone fans can expect Poor Things to be available to watch online in early 2024.

Based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things was given a limited release in theaters in December 2023. It was distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is now under Disney's ownership.

Searchlight is known for producing specialty films, which can be seen by the black comedy Poor Things acting as the vehicle for Stone's potential second Academy Award for Best Actress.

As the awards season ramps up, potential Poor Things viewers won't have to wait long for it to be available to watch online.

When Will Poor Things Release Digitally Online

Searchlight Pictures

Having opened in United States theaters on December 8, 2023, the expectation is that Poor Things will be available to rent or purchase online early in 2024.

In 2023, Searchlight Pictures produced six other films, with each of them taking on unique release strategies. For example, Rye Lane, Quasi, and Flamin' Hot were all released exclusively on streaming through Hulu, Disney+, or Star+ (internationally).

The best films to use to help predict Poor Things' potential digital release date are Next Goal Wins and Chevalier.

Here's a look at those films' theatrical-to-digital release window, with Next Goal Wins becoming available later this month:

Chevalier : April 21, 2023 - June 16, 2023 (56 days)

: April 21, 2023 - June 16, 2023 (56 days) Next Goal Wins: November 17, 2023 - January 16, 2024 (60 days)

A similar 60-day window would also make sense for Poor Things, making its potential digital release online Tuesday, February 6, 2024. In general, fans can expect Poor Things to become available on PVOD sometime during February before the Academy Awards in March.

When Will Poor Things Begin Streaming?

Predicting the streaming release of Poor Things is tricky, but there are some helpful clues. Firstly, Searchlight films are released on Hulu, the Disney-owned streamer that typically carries more adult-themed content produced by the House of Mouse.

Its release on Hulu could be soon, considering Chevalier began streaming on Hulu the same day it became available to purchase online (June 16, 2023).

While this could indicate a similar plan for Poor Things, there are reasons to believe that Disney and Searchlight will delay its debut on Hulu.

Given the potential timing of its digital release (February 2024), this may be viewed as a secondary way for Poor Things to earn money for the studio.

To date, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe's film has earned over $11 million despite only opening in as many as 800 theaters.

It's unclear whether the studio will launch Poor Things into a much wider release over the coming weeks but to earn a profit off of the award-driven film, the streaming release could go beyond February and March.

Unfortunately, it's difficult to predict when Poor Things' exact streaming release will be on Hulu, but it's hard to imagine it won't be available to stream past March.

Poor Things is now playing in select theaters.