Poor Things Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

By David Thompson Posted:
Poor Things

Emma Stone fans can expect Poor Things to be available to watch online in early 2024.

Based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things was given a limited release in theaters in December 2023. It was distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is now under Disney's ownership.

Searchlight is known for producing specialty films, which can be seen by the black comedy Poor Things acting as the vehicle for Stone's potential second Academy Award for Best Actress.

As the awards season ramps up, potential Poor Things viewers won't have to wait long for it to be available to watch online. 

When Will Poor Things Release Digitally Online

Emma Stone in Poor Things movie
Searchlight Pictures

Having opened in United States theaters on December 8, 2023, the expectation is that Poor Things will be available to rent or purchase online early in 2024.

In 2023, Searchlight Pictures produced six other films, with each of them taking on unique release strategies. For example, Rye Lane, Quasi, and Flamin' Hot were all released exclusively on streaming through Hulu, Disney+, or Star+ (internationally).

The best films to use to help predict Poor Things' potential digital release date are Next Goal Wins and Chevalier. 

Here's a look at those films' theatrical-to-digital release window, with Next Goal Wins becoming available later this month:

  • Chevalier: April 21, 2023 - June 16, 2023 (56 days)
  • Next Goal Wins: November 17, 2023 - January 16, 2024 (60 days)

A similar 60-day window would also make sense for Poor Things, making its potential digital release online Tuesday, February 6, 2024. In general, fans can expect Poor Things to become available on PVOD sometime during February before the Academy Awards in March.

When Will Poor Things Begin Streaming?

Predicting the streaming release of Poor Things is tricky, but there are some helpful clues. Firstly, Searchlight films are released on Hulu, the Disney-owned streamer that typically carries more adult-themed content produced by the House of Mouse.

Its release on Hulu could be soon, considering Chevalier began streaming on Hulu the same day it became available to purchase online (June 16, 2023).

While this could indicate a similar plan for Poor Things, there are reasons to believe that Disney and Searchlight will delay its debut on Hulu.

Given the potential timing of its digital release (February 2024), this may be viewed as a secondary way for Poor Things to earn money for the studio. 

To date, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe's film has earned over $11 million despite only opening in as many as 800 theaters.

It's unclear whether the studio will launch Poor Things into a much wider release over the coming weeks but to earn a profit off of the award-driven film, the streaming release could go beyond February and March.

Unfortunately, it's difficult to predict when Poor Things' exact streaming release will be on Hulu, but it's hard to imagine it won't be available to stream past March.

Poor Things is now playing in select theaters.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Poor Things
Release Date
December 08, 2023
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Emma Stone
Mark Ruffalo
Willem Dafoe
Genres
Romance
Sci-Fi
- About The Author: David Thompson
As an editor, writer, and podcast host, David is a key member of The Direct. He is an expert at covering topics like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and business-related news following the box office and streaming.

LATEST NEWS

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Gets Season 3 Update from Show Exec Following Twist Ending
Every MCU Character Who Died In 2023
Michelle Keegan Reveals 1 Fear She Had to Overcome Filming Fool Me Once
Red Dead Redemption 3: Will a New Game Ever Release?
Foe Movie Ending Explained: Here's What Really Happened

TRENDING

Saltburn Plot Explained: The True Meaning of the Movie
Natalia Speaks TV Ending Explained
The Boy and The Heron Streaming: When Will It Release Online?
Fool Me Once Plot & Spoilers Explained
Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel Releases for January 2024
Tags: Emma Stone / Sci-Fi / Romance /