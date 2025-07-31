Jessica Chobot Shares Bad Update About Her Expedition X Follow-Up Show

TV host Jessica Chobot does not have the best news for fans looking forward to her first post-Expedition X show. Chobot (who fans may know from her time at IGN, Nerdist, and Expedition X) helped lead the hit Discovery series for seven seasons before leaving the series sometime last year. She has since announced she is working on a new project with the network, supposedly set in the same paranormal reality show bubble as her previous show.

Despite being announced for over a year, though, fans have heard relatively little about Chobot's next TV venture, leading some to worry about the title's future. Despite all this, Expedition X has continued, releasing two seasons since Chobot's departure, with new host Heather Amaro stepping in for the TV personality.

After months of silence, Jessica Chobot shared an update on her next TV show post-Expedition X, and it is not good news.

Replying to a fan on her Instagram page asking if she had any news about the new series, Chobot posited, "Unfortunately, no:"

Q: "Hey Jess! Any word on your new TV show? Miss you on TV!" A: "Unfortunately, no—I have no new info."

This comes mere months after a similar comment from Chobot, where she told another inquiring follower, "at this point...I have no idea [when the new show will start]:"

Q: "When does the new TV show start?" A: "At this point with the way TV is going—I have no idea."

Since it was revealed in August 2024 that Chobot was working on another series with Discovery after leaving Expedition X, news on the project has been relatively scarce. The closest fans have gotten to anything substantial about the series has been that it would also explore supernatural themes.

In March of this year, Chobot mentioned fans would hear from the new show "very soon," but, now more than four months later, fans remain without a title, release information, or anything substantive about the title.

Chobot led Discovery Channel's Expedition X alongside Josh Gates and Phil Torres from Seasons 1 through 7, where she and her two co-hosts looked into various supernatural/paranormal phenomena around the world. However, heading into Season 8, it was revealed that Chobot had quietly left the series, being replaced by paranormal investigator Heather Amaro. It has never been disclosed why Chobot left the series.

What Is Going on With Jessica Chobot's New TV Show?

Discovery

This new update from Jessica Chobot will almost surely concern fans waiting for the former Expedition X star's return to TV. While frustrating for audiences, it is likely even more infuriating for Chobot herself.

When the TV personality left Expedition X, it was under the assumption that she was going to get a show of her own. She revealed this show, seemingly filmed the whole thing, and is now sitting on it, waiting for Discovery to do something with it.

Late last year, Chobot let slip that she saw the series releasing sometime this spring. Well, spring has come and gone, and still nothing.

Reading into the TV star's recent Instagram comments, it seems as though this new show's fate is totally up in the air. The TV business (especially linear TV) has been tough as of late, leading to significant changes from studios.

Warner Bros, the parent company of the Discovery Channel, has been one of the names hardest hit by this new financial reality. Over the last few years/months, Warner has been doing some soul-searching, changing its TV and movie strategy almost entirely.

This is to say that, since Jessica Chobot's new series was first greenlit, priorities at the network may have shifted, leaving Chobot with these finished episodes and nowhere to put them.

Perhaps, Discovery will eventually come back to her and get this new series out there, or Chobot may be hooped, forcing the team to shop the show around to find a new home if Warner allows them.