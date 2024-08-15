What Happened to Jessica Chobot on Expedition X? Host Speaks on Exit from Season 8

Former Expedition X host Jessica Chobot shared her first comments about her exit since the Discovery show's change-up for Season 8.

Highlighting the paranormal and supernatural, Expedition X follows a team of investigators looking at hauntings and other related mysteries in a reality show setting.

Since first arriving on the Discovery Channel in 2020, the first seven seasons have featured Josh Gates, Phil Torres, and Jessica Chobot as hosts.

Where Is Jessica Chobot on Expedition X?

Jessica Chobot

The Season 8 premiere of Expedition X took the team of hosts to Weston, West Virginia to investigate what many believe is the most haunted building in America — the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. Open between 1864 and 1994, thousands of patients died at this asylum after disturbing and traumatic medical procedures.

Along with veteran hosts Josh Gates and Phil Torres, Expedition X Season 8 introduced Heather Amaro, who replaced former host Jessica Chobot.

Amaro is a third-generation paranormal investigator who has worked with her family on countless expeditions over the past 20 years, as noted in an Instagram video.

She shared a separate Instagram post in July 2024 confirming her involvement with this series, calling the experience "a dream come true" while hyping the show for fans:

"It’s a dream come true and an adventure of a lifetime to join the 'Expedition X' team. It’s been a seriously wild ride, and I can’t wait for yall to see what we discover! Coming August 14th on Discovery."

Why Did Jessica Leave Expedition X?

Ahead of the Season 8 premiere, Jessica Chobot shared an Instagram post explaining her exit from Expedition X.

Wishing the best to the show's host, she told fans she's "working on something new with Discovery," which seems to be taking her time and forcing her to leave this series behind:

"Hi all!



I just got back from holiday with my friends & in honor of tonight’s 'EXX' premiere, wanted to give you this quick update:



To start it off, I want to wish a great season to Phil Torres, @heather Aamaro & the rest of the 'EXX' crew.



And to those who are asking why I’m not on this season, I’m working on something new with Discovery. Can’t wait to share the details about this new adventure soon!



Here’s a hint:

It’s the weird sh*t that I love mixed with other weird sh*t that I love! The perfect combo



Have a great day everyone & look forward to more adventures together!

While some fans have hypothesized she had a falling out with her co-hosts, there is no firm indication of this being true, particularly after this congratulatory social media post. Additionally, Discovery has not commented officially on her exit outside of her not being involved with this new season.

Considering how long Chobot has been exploring supernatural events and locations, she may move on to something akin to her solo project in this field.

She has a wealth of experience in this area of TV, and while it's unclear what specifically she is moving on to, Discovery and her fans seem to fully support her next steps.

Expedition X is streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

