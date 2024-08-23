After her surprise departure from the hit documentary series Expedition X, star Jessica Chobot has teased her next move.

Chobot was a host on the Discovery TV series for seven seasons, investigating unexplained supernatural mysteries all around the world as a host alongside Josh Gates and Phil Torres.

Shortly before the debut of Season 8 of Expedition X, it was revealed that Chobot would not return.

Why Jessica Chobot Left Expedition X

Jessica Chobot

The trailer for Season 8 of Expedition X revealed that Heather Amaro had seemingly replaced Jessica Chobot as a host on the Discovery TV show.

Shortly after the premiere of the new season, Chobot confirmed her departure on Instagram, wishing a great season to her fellow hosts and telling audiences she is "looking forward to more adventures together".

Chobot went on to reveal the reason why she would not be returning to the documentary series, saying she is "working on something new with Discovery".

Jessica Chobot Teases New TV Expedition

Following this cryptic tease, Chobot has revealed more details about her next project post-Expedition X.

In a recent Instagram post that tagged Discovery, Chobot revealed she had completed shopping for adventure gear for her upcoming project.

In response to a fan's comment asking about her new series, Chobot added she "can’t give specifics on anything yet":

"Can’t give specifics on anything yet but believe me, as soon as I get the green light, I’ll let folks know!"

However, in her previous Instagram post, Chobot teased the series would be "weird sh*t that I love mixed with other weird sh*t that I love!"

Additionally, Chobot confirmed in response to a fan comment that the series would be releasing on Discovery but she did not know if it would also be available on Max.

In a different response, the star said she would be attending Paracon in Michigan before going straight into the shoot of her new series. With filming set to start imminently, more details about Chobot's new Discovery series will hopefully be revealed soon.

Expedition X is available to stream on Discovery+ and Max.

