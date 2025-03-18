Jessica Chobot's New Show After Leaving Expedition X Receives Cryptic First Look

A new video posted by Jessica Chobot teased the host's unannounced upcoming TV show.

Chobot is perhaps best known for being one of the hosts of the paranormal investigation series Expedition X. However, Chobot abruptly left after Season 7, saying "it really sucks that it has to end."

It was not all bad news because, before too long, Chobot confirmed she was working on a new show with Discovery.

Jessica Chobot Teases Next Show With Mysterious Video

Jessica Chobot

Since the reveal that she's been working on a new show, Jessica Chobot has been cryptically posting about the project for months.

The most recent tease came in the form of a short Instagram video that showed Chobot getting a microphone pack attached to her ankle, hinting that she's in production on something new.

She posted jokingly the caption, "Me getting mic'd up for the night? Me getting placed under house arrest w/ an ankle monitor?" along with the hashtags for "TV," "Paranormal," and "True Crime."

This video gives very little away about what Chobot is filming, except that it appears to still be in the paranormal and true crime documentary realm.

It's worth noting that Chobot posted about her new series having wrapped in September last year, so it's unclear whether this video is in reference to the same project or something different that she is filming.

When Will Jessica Chobot's Next Series Arrive?

While Discovery has yet to officially announce a new show with Chobot, the prospective release window for the series is narrowing.

Chobot last updated fans earlier in March saying that the edit on her new series was almost done. Previously the host had also teased a Spring 2025 release window for the series, which means news about the series could drop any time now.

As for what the show is about, that still remains under wraps, although Chobot has hinted that it will continue to be in the realm of the things she knows and loves, so fans can probably expect something in a similar vein to Expedition X.

With this latest cryptic video update from Chobot, it's a promising indication that she'll be back on TV screens soon.