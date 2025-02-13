Jessica Chobot's new reality show has received an exciting release update from the star.

Most fans know of Chobot from her time as a host on the paranormal investigation series Expedition X. However, before Season 8 of the series, Chobot announced her surprise departure from the show.

While disappointing for many fans, Chobot quickly followed up with some good news, revealing that she has a new show in development with Discovery.

The Release of Jessica Chobot's New Show Is Fast Approaching

The new show featuring Chobot is yet to receive an official title or release date, but the host has helped to narrow it down.

Chobot responded to a comment on her recent Instagram post which asked when her new show might come out. In response, the host said "sometime this Spring."

This means fans can expect to see Chobot on TV again sometime in March, April, or May.

Chobot did not reveal much about the series in her post, although she did allude to having done a lot of traveling recently. The writer revealed she had visited the UK and Wales to do some "ghost investigations" and "castle hopping" with fellow paranormal investigator MJ Dickson.

Chobot's new show wrapped in September last year, so it's unlikely these travels were related to the same project, but they could indicate that the host is working on something else in addition to her new show.

If nothing else it proves she is still firmly in the supernatural space even after departing Expedition X.

What Is Jessica Chobot's Next TV Series?

Audiences are still in the dark when it comes to the title, release date, and any plot details about Jessica Chobot's new TV adventure.

Chobot has teased it will be a combination of "weird sh*t" that she loves, which indicates the new reality show will continue to be in the realm of paranormal and true crime investigations.

The host also posted during the filming period revealing she was shooting at an old American motel, so it seems like old or historical locales will be a focus of the new series.

With the show seemingly set to release in Spring, plot details for the upcoming Discovery series should arrive soon.