Jessica Chobot's New Show After Leaving Expedition X Gets Big Announcement

Fans finally got an update on Jessica Chobot's new TV show after leaving Expedition X.

After working on Discovery's hit paranormal reality series for seven successful seasons as a host, it was revealed Chobot would not return to Expedition X for the recently-debuted Season 8, having been replaced by Heather Amaro.

Chobot would not sit idle for long though, as she was quick to update fans that she is "working on something new with Discovery" and would be back in the limelight soon (read more about Chobot's announcement here).

Jessica Chobot

Former Expedition X host Jessica Chobot updated audiences on her new project for Discovery Channel following her departure from the beloved paranormal investigative docuseries.

Chobot, who has made it clear that she left Expedition X to pursue other ventures in the TV space, shared that the new series she is working on for Discovery has officially wrapped.

The fan-favorite TV personality posted on Instagram an image of the night sky with the text, "That's a wrap" played across it, indicating her new show is done filming.

Along with the photo came a caption where Chobot revealed she was heading home after a lengthy shoot and was "looking forward to telling folks about the new project:"

"That’s a wrap! Looking forward to telling folks about the new project! In the meantime: Back home and ready to sleep for DAAAAYYYSSSS!"

Everything to Know About Jessica Chobot's New Shows

While Jessica Chobot has been fairly tight-lipped on her new series at Discovery, a picture is starting to be painted showing what the new series may be and when it will hit TV screens worldwide.

Chobot has teased that the series will be centered on "weird sh*t that I love mixed with other weird sh*t that I love:"

"Here’s a hint: It’s the weird sh*t that I love mixed with other weird sh*t that I love! The perfect combo."

That, paired with the hashtags in her most recent post, "#Mystery #Paranormal #TrueCrime," likely hints at the new show being set in the familiar Expedition X milieu of paranormal happenings and looking deeper into them.

Fans have also gotten a look at where the show may be set, with Chobot posting yet another image, this time of a creepy countryside motel.

The TV host shared that the new series will feature this motel in at least one episode, as a location "where every door leads to a different universe:"

"There’s very few things that I enjoy more than a weird 1950s diner, stuck in that specific spot of existence for so long that it almost becomes a portal in-between time and space…. Nothing more that is except for that one lone, in the middle of nowhere, motel. The one where every door leads to a different universe."

All this is to say, signs are pointing to Chobot jumping back into the world of the supernatural, perhaps telling the story of otherworldly happenings in a way unique from her last TV venture.

If filming on the new project only just wrapped, that means its eventual debut could be imminent. Typically, these sorts of reality-based docuseries (which the new show is assumed to be) have a fairly quick turnaround.

Discovery may be lining up the new project for a fall debut sometime in the coming month or so, perhaps (given its assumedly spooky subject matter) lining its release up with the frightening antics common of the Halloween season in late October.

Jessica Chobot's new TV series has no official release date.