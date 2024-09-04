Jessica Chobot Previews New Show After Leaving Expedition X

Following her departure from Expedition X, Jessica Chobot finally revealed that her own Discovery show is in development and gave fans a preview of production.

Expedition X is one of the biggest shows on the Discovery Channel, but many fans were disappointed to learn that one of the main hosts, Jessica Chobot, would not be returning for Season 8.

Discovery or Chobot did not provide details about her departure, but some hoped she would be receiving her own show. When she finally confirmed that her project was in the works, many begged to get an inside look at it.

Jessica Chobot Reveals First Look at New Discovery Show

In a recent Instagram post, former Expedition X host Jessica Chobot shared a couple of mysterious photos from California (based on the location shared on the post).

In the post's comments, some fans asked if these photos had anything to do with shooting her new show for Discovery, and Chobot confirmed that they did.

For example, one user asked Chobot what she was doing since she is no longer on Expedition X, and she replied, "Working on a new show."

Another user asked her if the photos and the motel were part of her upcoming show, and Chobot confirmed they were, saying, "Yep!"

The first photo featured Chobot standing in front of an old motel sign that appears to date from the 1950s-1960s.

The other photo in the post showcased Chobot's boots on the ground, teasing that her new show will feature her exploring the old motel in full.

The post's caption proved even further that this motel will be the focus of an episode on her new show, with Chobot including that the motel is "one where every door leads to a different universe:"

"There’s very few things that I enjoy more than a weird 1950s diner, stuck in that specific spot of existence for so long that it almost becomes a portal in-between time and space….



Nothing more that is except for that one lone, in the middle of nowhere, motel.



The one where every door leads to a different universe."

It is important to note that Chobot officially confirmed that she was working on a new show with Discovery in a separate Instagram post on August 14. Still, this post with the two photos of the motel and her boots was the first preview she gave audiences of production.

What Will Jessica Chobot's New Show Be About?

In the original Instagram post Chobot shared, in which she announced her new show, she made sure to tell fans that she couldn't give any specifics away about it.

However, she did give her followers "a hint," explaining that it will consist of "weird sh*t that [she loves] mixed with other weird sh*t that [she loves]:"

"Here’s a hint: It’s the weird sh*t that I love mixed with other weird sh*t that I love! The perfect combo."

Fans of Expedition X know that Chobot loves the paranormal. She was on Expedition X for seven seasons, where she chased and encountered all manner of the paranormal, so one would have to assume that her new show will continue to focus on that.

Chobot also loves adventure and exploration. It is possible (but not confirmed) that her new show will be another Expedition spin-off, especially since, in multiple Instagram posts, she has been using the Expedition Unknown and Expedition X hashtags.

In the caption of Chobot's post, which shared the pictures of the motel and her boots, she revealed that she loves nothing more than "that one lone, in the middle of nowhere, motel." However, she also revealed that she loves "weird 1950s [diners]" as well:

Since Chobot revealed that her new show will combine different "weird" things she loves, it is possible that it could focus solely on old, supposedly haunted abandoned diners and motels around America.

Of course, fans will have to wait for an official statement from Chobot and Discovery before learning exactly what the show is about, but based on the picture she shared and the statements she made, it is possible that her new show will explore the spooky side of old diners and motels.

Expedition X is streaming on Discovery+ and Max.