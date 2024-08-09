Why Jessica Chobot Left Expedition X Before the New Season

Discovery's Expedition X is returning for Season 8, but it will be without one of its most crucial cast members, Jessica Chobot.

Expedition X is a documentary series focused on the paranormal. Hosted by Josh Gates, Phil Torres, and formerly Jessica Chobot, it follows investigators as they search for supernatural happenings, the unknown, and hauntings.

The series, which is a spin-off of Expedition Unknown, aired its previous season earlier in 2024, leaving fans with a fairly short wait until Season 8 premieres on Wednesday, August 14.

What Happened to Jessica Chobot on Expedition X?

Following the release of Expedition X Season 7, many began speculating if host Jessica Chobot would return for Season 8. However, as time continued to pass, it seemed as though no updates were given.

When the trailer for Season 8 was released, it notably did not include Chobot, and instead featured paranormal investigator Heather Amaro.

Amaro herself confirmed her involvement in Season 8 via an Instagram post, which only furthered speculation that Chobot would not be a part of the show moving forward.

It is also important to note that Chobot's X (formerly Twitter) bio essentially confirmed that she would not be returning to the Discovery series, as it currently states, "Host on Discovery's Expedition X Season 1-7."

If she were still hosting, she would not need to include the number of seasons she was on the show, especially since she began appearing on the program during its very first installment.

Why Is Jessica Chobot Not in Expedition X Season 8?

A report from Higgypop corroborated Chobot's departure, leaving many fans to then question exactly why she would be no longer involved.

The demand for reasoning only intensified as days passed, with fans commenting on Chobot's social media posts and even taking to Heather Amaro's Instagram to express their disappointment that Chobot was being replaced.

As of writing, neither Discovery nor Chobot has commented on her departure from Expedition X. It is unclear why no official statement has been released, but it is possible that, at least on Chobot's side, she legally cannot comment.

However, Chobot did tease that she may be appearing on a new show, which could explain why she left Expedition X.

A fan commented on one of Chobot's Instagram posts telling her to "get [her] own show."

Chobot notably has not replied to other comments regarding her Expedition X departure, but she did decide to reply to this specific comment, simply saying, "Fingers crossed."

So, it is possible (but not confirmed) that she could be receiving her own paranormal show on Discovery, which would likely cause her to not be allowed to make any statements about Expedition X.

Will Jessica Chobot Ever Return to Expedition X?

Jessica Chobot was one of the biggest and most well-liked cast members of Expedition X Seasons 1-7, so many fans would be ecstatic if she were to ever return in the future.

If she left the show on good terms with the cast and crew (and especially Discovery), then it is possible that she could be brought back at some point. She likely wouldn't resume her role as a full-time host but could appear as a guest in an episode.

However, Chobot's tease about her own show does make matters interesting.

If it were to be a show under the Discovery umbrella, then she would almost definitely be welcomed back to make a guest appearance on Expedition X. But, if her show were to be with another company, then she may not legally be allowed to return.

Expedition X Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Max, and Season 8 will premiere on Wednesday, August 14 on Discovery.

