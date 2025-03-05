Jessica Chobot's New Show Receives Great News 6 Months After She Left Expedition X

Jessica Chobot has provided an exciting update about the status of her new reality series, which comes following her departure from Expedition X.

Chobot left Expedition X in a surprise exit just before the Season 8 premiere in August 2024. Good news arrived shortly after that the paranormal and historical investigator was working on a new series with Discovery.

However, after months of secrecy and teases, fans still wonder when Chobot's next project will make it to the air.

Jessica Chobot

Jessica Chobot provided fans exciting news about her next show in an Instagram comment.

Responding to a fan on her recent Instagram post, Chobot left a comment revealing her new show will be released "very soon" and that it is currently in the final stages of editing:

"Very soon! Edit is almost wrapped"

Chobot had previously previewed that her new show would release "sometime this Spring," which means a premiere in April or May of 2025 is likely.

What Is Jessica Chobot's New Show?

Despite the series' looming release window, little is known about Chobot's new show.

Apart from confirming it is being made for Discovery, the series does not yet have a title or plot synopsis.

Filming on Chobot's next series was confirmed to have wrapped in September 2024. The host teased that it would be a mixture of the "weird sh*t" that she loves, indicating that it will continue to be in the paranormal and true crime space.

Chobot cryptically posted about her adventures to some strange locations during the filming period of the show, including an old American motel and Sault St. Marie in Michigan, which could potentially make appearances in her new series and also hint at some interesting investigations to come.

Now that Chobot's next TV series is in the final editing stages, it shouldn't be too long before Discovery promotes the show.