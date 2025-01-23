After leaving Expedition X, Jessica Chobot had an unexpected reunion with one of her old co-stars.

While Chobot was not necessarily happy with her exit from Expedition X ahead of Season 8, she quickly made the best of her prospects. After spending seven years leading a team of paranormal experts, Chobot shared with her fans that she would be moving on to a new joint venture with Discovery.

Details are still being kept secret on Chobot's new series, although it is said to begin airing sometime in 2025.

Expedition X Star's Reunion with Jessica Chobot

Former Expedition X host Jessica Chobot shared a look at her unexpected reconnection with her old co-host, Phil Torres, following her exit from the series.

Coming from Chobot's Instagram, she shared an image of herself with Torres in Amsterdam, where Torres had a layover. She also congratulated Torres' wife, Silja, on her graduation from culinary school:

"Getting the gang back together! (At least, temporarily for a few hours during a layover). Was lovely to see [Phil Torres] during his layover in Amsterdam and massive congratulations to [Silja Torres] for her culinary school graduation!"

Instagram

Torres also commented on Chobot's Instagram post, saying how great it was to see her while teasing her about her fluffy winter hat:

"So great to see you Jess!! Now the world knows I only made fun of your hat because I was jealous…"

Following Chobot's exit from Expedition X, she was replaced by Heather Amaro on the show (see more about the new Expedition X host here).

Could Jessica Chobot Return to Expedition X?

This reunion between Torres and Chobot is sure to have fans wondering if the latter could ever be in line to come back to Expedition X in future seasons.

Chobot has already shared plenty of hype for her undisclosed new project, which should keep her quite busy for the foreseeable future. Should that show last for multiple seasons, it would seemingly be difficult to see her make a comeback to Expedition X depending on her schedule.

Some are also curious to see whether Expedition X stars like Torres or Josh Gates could make guest appearances on Chobot's new program.

All signs point to the three of them still being close to one another, particularly after seeing the previously-mentioned Instagram post. It would not be shocking to see them join her for a new paranormal adventure, although no details are confirmed on that front yet.

For now, fans will simply have to wait for more details on what Chobot will be up to later in the year

Jessica Chobot's new Discovery show will debut sometime in 2025. Expedition X can be streamed on Hulu and Max.