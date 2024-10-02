Jessica Chobot Hypes Up New Show After Leaving Expedition X 'I'm Really Excited'

Former Expedition X star Jessica Chobot has plenty to look forward to with her new show, expressing her excitement for her next steps.

Chobot shared her surprising departure from Expedition X before Season 8's arrival, leading many to question why she left such a successful venture with Discovery.

In August, Chobot shared on Instagram that she was "working on something new with Discovery" after spending years investigating the paranormal with the Expedition X team.

With Season 8 now over, Chobot’s absence becomes more tangible as fans look to where she will go next and what the show will look like without her.

Jessica Chobot Hypes New Show Following Expedition X Exit

Jessica Chobot

Speaking with The Creaking Door Paranormal Radio in mid-September, Jessica Chobot shared how excited she is for her next venture following her departure from Discovery’s Expedition X.

While she could not go into specifics, she was on her way to Horror & Para-Con at the West Virginia Penitentiary before going off to shoot her new program.

Sharing that she was "really excited about it," Chobot mentioned that she has a feeling she will "run into something real wild" that she will get to freak out about with fans and her friends:

Q: "Let’s go back to what you said a bit ago. You were in line buying some new adventure gear. Does that mean there’s something new on the horizon for you?" Chobot: "There is. So, I can’t talk too much about it, because it’s not formally announced yet and I have to abide by the rules, which is fine. But, it’s definitely happening. Part of my trip out here to ParaCon is, after ParaCon, I’m headed over to shoot this new show. And yeah, I’m really excited about it. I suspect… I’ll have to tell you guys off-mic, but I suspect it’s gonna… I’ve just got these vibes that I’m gonna run into something real weird… And then, when I come back to tell if it happens, then you’ll be my witnesses that the vibes were real and we’ll all just let it hang out from there."

What Will Happen With Jessica Chobot After Expedition X?

From the looks of it, the change of Expedition X hosts had not been planned for some time, as Chobot commented on not being pleased about her Expedition X departure.

Using verbiage such as "it really sucks," it appeared evident that Chobot did not see her time on this hit series coming to an end.

Thankfully, the longtime paranormal investigator has plenty to look forward to with her new series, which has her over the moon in terms of excitement.

Discovery confirmed Chobot's new series was done filming as of mid-September, although the network and star are still holding back on specific details about what the show is.

While the title and specific subject matter are still being kept under wraps, Chobot teased a mysterious California locale being included in this new series in recent weeks. More or less, it appears fans should expect much of what she has been known for over the years in a new format with a new team moving forward.

All eight seasons of Expedition X are streaming on Discovery+.