After Heather Amaro became Jessica Chobot's replacement on Expedition X Season 8, fans are eager to learn more about her.

Expedition X highlights a trio of paranormal investigators who explore and dive into stories of hauntings and creepy occurrences all over the country, trying to find the truth behind what's happening.

Season 8 saw a major change-up in personnel as longtime regular Jessica Chobot left the series, her position eventually being filled by Heather Amaro.

Meet Heather Amaro - Biography Details

Heather Amaro

Heather is a Lifelong Paranormal Enthusiast

For the better part of Heather Amaro's life, she has had an intense passion for all things paranormal and supernatural.

In an introductory video to her fans on Instagram, she noted how she is a "third-generation paranormal investigator," reflecting on doing "a ton of investigations" with her mother throughout her life.

These investigations have been part of her life for 20 years as she explained feeling like she has been "prepping for Expedition X" for a long time:

"I have literally been doing investigations for 20 years, so believe you me, I freaking love it.I feel like I have been prepping for 'Expedition X' literally my entire life."

Heather Is Passionate About Adventure

Also noted in her introductory video on Instagram was Amaro's passion for adventure, telling fans that she "freaking [loves] adventure" both in work and her everyday life.

For her job, this is debatably what she is most excited about as she gets the opportunity to travel the world and have "unique access" to countless interesting and spooky locations. This has her eager to travel wherever the series may take her during her tenure:

"I’m probably most excited about going to these incredible places all over the world with unique access that otherwise I would never get. Whether that’s the jungles, caves, castles, I can’t wait."

Heather is a Huge Ghostbusters Fan

One of Heather Amaro's biggest inspirations for her work and her life is the Ghostbusters franchise, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024.

Her very first Instagram post from January included a picture of the Ghostbusters logo along with the movie's classic catchphrase in her caption:

"Where it all started for me! Who you gonna call?"

In April, she shared an image of the Gem Theater in Heber Springs, Arkansas, which had a listing for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire shortly after it debuted in theaters. Detailing the history of the building, she also joked about refusing to listen to any negative reviews of the new sequel:

"The Gem Theatre opened in 1939 in what was once a feed store. Along with several other buildings in Heber Springs, it burned to the ground on December 7, 1941- Pearl Harbor Day. But less than half a year later, the theater was rebuilt in the current Art Deco Style. It fell into disrepair and was almost razed in the 1990s, but was saved from demolition. The interior was entirely rebuilt, but the exterior was restored to it’s 1940s glory.



Prices:

Movie Ticket: $8.00

Popcorn: $4.00



And those are current prices.



Also, I will take no negative reviews of the 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.'"

Heather’s Expedition X Debut Includes Huge Case

Not one to ease into things, Heather Amaro's first assignment in Expedition X Season 8, Episode 1 took her to quite a wild location.

As teased on Instagram, the Season 8 premiere took Amaro and the rest of the team to Weston, West Virginia to investigate the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

Open from 1864 to 1994, thousands of patients met their end at this asylum after disturbing medical procedures, and the building is now believed to be the most haunted building in the entire USA.

This is far from the only spooky haunting Amaro and the Expedition X team will investigate in Season 8. A trailer for the new season already hinted at haunted cabins, abandoned boarding facilities, and even a creepy mystery in a tropical destination.

How to Follow Heather Online

Those looking to follow Heather Amaro online can do so through her Instagram page (@heatheramaro).

The first seven seasons of Expedition X are available to stream on Max.

