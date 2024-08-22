Following a host change, Expedition X makes its return to the air in 2024 for Season 8 with an exciting cast of characters.

Originally coming as a spin-off of Expedition Unknown, Expedition X follows a team of paranormal investigators who explore the unexplained mysteries hidden across the USA. These come in the form of paranormal phenomena and mysterious sightings, taking them to some of the spookiest locations known to man.

After kicking off its Season 1 run in 2020, Expedition X Season 8 officially began airing on Discovery on August 14.

Every Main Cast Member in Expedition X Season 8

Helping lead the way on Expedition X is Phil Torres, a renowned biologist, TV host, and photographer who dives headfirst into the show's paranormal dealings.

Before his career on TV, he lived in the Amazon Rainforest for two full years, and he's performed research in over a dozen countries and major geographical landmarks across the world.

Other credits on Torres' resume include Ready, Set, Pet, United Airlines' Big Metal Bird, and PBS' American Spring Live.

Josh Gates is part of the core trio of hosts leading the charge on Expedition X.

He made a name for himself by looking for answers to unknown mysteries wherever he could find them, traveling all over the planet for cases and questions to answer.

Gates also hosts other shows in this genre, including Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and Destination Truth.

Making her debut in Expedition X Season 8 is third-generation paranormal investigator Heather Amaro. Amaro notably replaced former host Jessica Chobot, who was one of the main stars of Expedition X for its first seven seasons.

Amaro is a self-proclaimed adventure lover whose passion for the supernatural leads her into her next project.

Jessica Bowers joins the Expedition X team for a single-episode appearance as one of the employees at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, which is said to be the most haunted building in the USA.

Zachary Stevens is another employee at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum who discusses his experience with the building to the Expedition X crew.

Brad Cook worked at the asylum investigated in Season 8 Episode 1, explaining some of his more terrifying moments in the building.

He described one instance where something hit him "square in the chest" and "knocked the wind out of [him]," which terrified him after realizing something was in the building.

Rodney Gibson takes part in interviews with the Expedition X team detailing what he saw and felt at the asylum after working there.

Hollywood star Rhys Darby makes an appearance early in Season 8 of Expedition X as he takes his own stab at looking into the paranormal.

He even posted a picture to his Instagram page in early August showing him at an outdoor shop in the United Kingdom embracing the hunt for the Lochness Monster.

Darby's most notable movie credits include Yes Man, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Flight of the Concords.

New episodes of Expedition X air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

