Discovery's Expedition X is coming back for a new 2024 season (Season 8) following the confirmation of its long-awaited release date.

Originally hosted by paranormal expert Josh Gates, biologist Phil Torres, and internet personality Jessica Chobot, the hit documentary series follows a team of supernatural investigators as they look into mysterious happenings and potential hauntings.

The show has aired on Discovery Channel since 2020, with the latest season wrapping up earlier this year in March 2024.

Expedition X Season 8: Will Jessica Chobot Return?

Discovery

After plenty of speculation online and rumors swirling for months, the fate of Expedition X host Jessica Chobot has been confirmed moving forward in the series.

Along with the show's first new 2024 season trailer, it was finally revealed that Chobot will no longer be a part of the series (via Higgypop).

She has been replaced by a third-generation paranormal investigator known as Heather Amaro, who confirmed her involvement in the series on her personal Instagram page on July 29.

In the post announcing her new role as a member of the Expedition X team, Amaro called the experience a "dream come true" while promoting when fans can watch the series:

"It’s a dream come true and an adventure of a lifetime to join the 'Expedition X' team. It’s been a seriously wild ride, and I can’t wait for yall to see what we discover! Coming August 14th on Discovery."

While Amaro's hiring has been very public, Chobot's exit has been less so.

Her departure from the supernatural series after seven seasons had long been rumored and was seemingly confirmed simply thanks to her lack of involvement in any promotional materials for Season 8.

Chobot has updated her bio on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to now say, "Host on Discovery’s Expedition X Season 1-7."

These should not be taken as an outright confirmation of her not being a part of Season 8, but one would assume if she was continuing her role as host, that "Season 1-7" qualifier would not be needed.

This, paired with the lack of mention of Chobot's name in any officially released materials for the new season, can be taken to mean she is no longer working on the series.

It is worth noting that Chobot's two former co-hosts Josh Gates and Phil Torres will be back for the new 2024 season (read more about Gates and Torres), and the reasons behind Chobot's parting ways with the series remain unknown.

When Will Expedition X Season 8 Release?

Discover

After a long wait, it was finally revealed when Expedition X Season 8 will be released.

The show's first official trailer for the new batch of episodes announced that its premiere was only a matter of weeks away, coming on Wednesday, August 14.

The series will continue to air on the Discovery channel at 9 p.m. ET, before making its way to Max.

As for what fans can expect in this new season of the paranormal reality show, the brief teaser hints at even more supernatural happenings for the team to investigate.

From the looks of things, this will include jobs on haunted cabins, abandoned boarding facilities, and even what appears to be a tropical destination.

See the full trailer below:

Expedition X Seasons 1-7 are streaming now on Max.

