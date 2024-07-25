Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd leads the cast of Netflix's Resurrected Rides alongside a dream team of car experts.

Resurrected Rides is executive produced by MTV's Pimp My Ride co-creator Rick Hurvitz, and it features several contestants whose old cars are repaired and redesigned by a team of experts.

The reality series premiered on Netflix on July 24.

Every Main Cast Member of Resurrected Rides

Chris Redd

Chris Redd

Instagram: @chrisreddis

Veteran stand-up comedian and actor Chris Redd serves as the host of Netflix's Resurrected Rides.

Speaking with Tudum, Redd teased that the show embraces a fresh twist while still helping people along the way:

“We took an iconic concept and gave it a fresh twist, all while helping people along the way. Plus, we got to roast, prank, and even ‘steal’ folks’ cars on a show budget! This show truly has it all!”

Redd has over 50 credits to his name, with appearances in Saturday Night Live, Candy Cane Lane, and Disjointed.

Saul Valencia

Saul Valencia

Instagram: @soscustomz_saul

Saul Valencia, alongside his brother, is responsible for modifying and redesigning the car's body and interior.

In Episode 1, Saul admitted that they can "do everything," saying, "Trucks, tuners, lifted cars, lowered cars, lowriders, exotics. You name it, we do it."

Saul also said that the challenge in being involved in Resurrected Rides is time management, mainly because they are not used to being rushed.

Oscar Valencia

Oscar Valencia

Instagram: @dadbodpapi

Oscar Valencia, Sal's brother, helps in doing everything that they can to improve the contestant/client's car's body interior.

Oscar and Sal own SOS Customz, an auto service provider in Oceanside, California that offers repair, customization, and performance maintenance services in both cars and motorcycles.

Shayna Guy

Shayna Guy

Instagram: @13thstreetcustoms

Shayna Guy is an expert automotive painter from Los Angeles who is dedicated to making cars "look cool." She is also an airbrush artist and pinstriper.

While Shayna admits that she is not a fan of the whole process of painting, the result gives her satisfaction.

Lacey Blair

Lacey Blair

Instagram: @laceyblair_lbm

Lacey Blair serves as the mechanic of Resurrected Rides. She is the owner of LB Motorsports.

In Episode 1, the Texas native revealed that she is an expert in "[building] Texas-sized things," such as "big trucks, big lifts, and lift kits."

Lacey also notes that she wants to put her own "girly touch" on her work.

Don Abenante

Don Abenante

Instagram: @donabenante

Don Abenante is the garage team's fabricator and a close friend of his fellow garage team member, Steven Nelson.

Don proudly proclaims that he likes to build "really wild sh-t." He builds everything from boats to cars. As a fabricator, his passion centers on design.

Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson

Instagram: @nrd_nelson

Steven Nelson handles the composites, gadgetry, and tech of the car in Netflix's newest reality series. He is also the owner of Nelson's Racing Design.

During his downtime, Nelson enjoys "geeking out on math and science," with him even noting that he put in "hundreds of hours of thought" before executing any task.

All episodes of Resurrected Rides are streaming on Netflix.

