Love is Blind: Argentina brings together an interesting cast of aspiring hopefuls looking for love as they enter a dating reality series anchored by emotional connections.

Netflix's hit dating reality series follows single men and women in an experiment where they go on blind dates inside pods. They need to search for their true love by finding a strong emotional connection based on conversations that happen within the confines of the pods.

Once they find their match, a proposal will happen, leading to their first face-to-face meeting.

Love is Blind: Argentina premiered on Netflix on November 6.

Every Host & Contestant of Love Is Blind: Argentina

Hosts:

Dario Barassi

Instagram: @dariobarassi

Dario Barassi serves as one of the hosts of Love is Blind: Argentina. He is an actor and host best known for being part of the cast of several projects like The Emoji Movie, The One in Charge, and Separadas.

Wanda Nara

Instagram: @wanda_nara

Wanda Nara is a model, TV host, and football agent best known for her extensive social media presence.

Barassi being paired with Wanda Nara marks the first time the Love is Blind franchise to not feature a real-life couple as hosts of a new season.

Contestants:

Men:

Marino

Instagram: @marinomor

Marino, 44, works as a broadcaster and audiovisual producer who is looking to settle down and find the love of his life.

By joining Love is Blind: Argentina, he hopes to meet an interesting woman with whom he can gain a deep connection.

However, Marino's track record is not off to a great start since the other women believe that he is a playboy.

Tom

Instagram: @tom.martorello

27-year-old Tom is a DJ, producer, and publicist who is ready to risk everything to find the one in the Netflix reality series.

Tom is an outgoing person who loves spontaneous dates, and he is hoping to meet someone in the pods who surprises him.

Mauricio

Instagram: @mauriciozappacostaok

Mauricio admits that he expects to meet a great person within the confines of the show's unique dating formula. The 42-year-old fashion designer also says that he is a "lover of life."

Jose Luis

Instagram: @joseluisfar

As an events host, Jose Luis knows how to get along with people, and he hopes his charm on the stage translates in the pods.

The 30-year-old points out in his profile that he wants to have fun and live a new experience while being with someone who he is compatible with.

Ezequiel

Instagram: @eze.ingra

Ezequiel, 32, is a businessman and animal lover who has a simple wish ahead of joining the dating series: "I wish to find love."

Roberto

Instagram: @robertoandresmarsicano

Roberto, 28, is a rancher who is seeking happiness by joining Love is Blind: Argentina.

Matias

Instagram: @yomatiasmoreno

Matias, 36, joins the pool of single men in Love is Blind: Argentina to find a woman whom he can start a family with. Outside of the Netflix series, he works in the administrative department.

Santiago

Instagram: @santunahuel

29-year-old businessman Santiago introduces himself as someone who wants to change his life for the better, hoping that he can find a woman who can join him in this crazy ride called life.

Fernando

Instagram: @fer_marang0ni

Another businessman joining the cast of contestants of Love is Blind: Argentina is Fernando. The 34-year-old has his sights set on marriage, and he wants to fulfill that goal by simply being himself while in the pods.

Maximo

Instagram: @maximoausti

Maximo, 31, is a digital creator who is well-versed in the world of technology. He is looking for a woman who can be straightforward like him while also wanting to have a much deeper connection through the power of conversation.

Nicolas

Instagram: @garcianicolas14

Nicolas, 29, works as an event planner. As someone who is organized and straightforward, he joins Love is Blind: Argentina to ultimately find his life partner who will stick with him through the ups and downs.

Jeronimo

Instagram: @jeromaderodj

Jeronimo is the life of the party and is best known for his outgoing personality as a DJ during raves and music festivals. The 35-year-old music lover, though, is a hopeless romantic who believes he has a lot of uncertainty in life.

Still, he is banking on his "go with the flow" personality to anchor him in finding the love of his life in the pods.

Franco

Instagram: @francoeferrer

27-year-old Franco is a lifeguard looking to change his life in a big way by entering the pods and searching for a woman whom he can love forever.

Tomi

Instagram: @tomisantostefano

Tomi, 27, says that expects to have a major change in his life by entering Love is Blind: Argentina while also having fun as he gets to know all the different women inside the pods.

The up-and-coming political consultant is also a huge fan of football and he loves going on adventures.

Tomas

Instagram: @thcohen

Tomas, 35, is not just searching for the love of his life in Love is Blind: Argentina. He also wants to immerse himself in this unique experience to learn more about himself and others by simply engaging in conversations.

Leo

Instagram: @leo.yova

Leo admits that he is looking for his one true love in Love is Blind: Argentina. The 35-year-old tango teacher also says that building a family is his utmost priority once he finally ends up with someone.

Women:

Emily

Emily, 24, is a journalism student looking for someone who will not take advantage of her, considering that her last boyfriend was abusive.

She quickly hit it off with Santiago in Episode 1 of Love is Blind: Argentina.

Eva

Working as a lawyer means that 29-year-old Eva has been in tough situations before. However, being inside the pods allows her to embrace the spontaneity of Love is Blind: Argentina where she breaks free and just be herself.

While admitting that she is anxious about the show's unique way of approaching dating, Eva is going all in to find the love of her life in the show.

Maria Emilia

Another lawyer who joins the pool of contestants is 41-year-old Maria Emilia.

She is banking on the pod experience as a way to find her true love, pointing out that she wants it to become their "first crazy adventure as a couple."

In Episode 1, Maria Emilia has a heartfelt conversation with Marino after they bonded over the fact that they both have kids. While the other women deem Marino a playboy, she dismisses the idea, pointing out that she wants to get to know him more.

Florencia

Florencia, 28, expects that she can find a person she can genuinely connect with while having an honest conversation about life.

As an accountant who is living by herself, she is ready to take the next big step and welcome a new person into her life.

Julieta

Instagram: @julietafennema

23-year-old Julieta is a young cell phone technician who wants to look beyond one's physical appearance when searching for love.

She sees the experiment as a perfect fit for her, hoping that she can finally end up with a man who has a great personality.

Florfi

Florfi, 27, wants to connect deeply with a man who can understand her and who is willing to join her through the ups and downs.

Love is Blind: Argentina Episode 1 sees Florfi quickly forging a bond with Tom after learning that they both love to travel the world and sea sports.

Agustina

29-year-old Agustina says that she has always been a fan of love at first sight and this whole experience in Love is Blind is all new to her.

After pointing out that it is not always a happy ending for those who started at love at first sight, she wants to see if love is truly blind by immersing herself in pure conversations inside the pods.

Agustina also admits that she expects a man who will pay for everything during dates and someone hardworking.

Brenda

Brenda, 34, has a specific goal in mind before entering Love is Blind: Argentina: "I want to feel love again, to love, and be loved."

With a pool of 16 single men, anything is possible for a hopeless romantic like Brenda.

Sofia

As a firm believer of true love, 28-year-old Sofia wants to defy the odds and prove that forever exists within the confines of the pods.

Outside of Love is Blind, Sofia works as an HR recruiter.

Macarena

31-year-old lawyer Macarena wants to find a man who can keep up with her lifestyle while also making sure that they make personal progress as a couple.

Malena

Malena, a 23-year-old music teacher, believes that it is going to be a "big challenge" to choose the love of her life without seeing his face, but she notes that nothing is impossible because she knows that her heart will choose the right one at the end.

Mane

Mane is a 35-year-old psychologist who wants to go with the flow and simply embrace the unique experience of finding love while inside the pods.

Mercedes

Mercedes, 29, is glad to be part of Love is Blind's dating experiment since she wants to find her true love in the most unconventional way possible.

Erica

Erica, 34, embraces the craziness of finding her true love through the power of conversation in Love is Blind: Argentina. She works as an administrator outside of the reality series.

Camila

Camila is a 29-year-old yoga instructor who loves being involved in unconventional situations, which is why being part of Love is Blind: Argentina is a match made heaven for her.

She hopes that her romantic self can help her find the one among the pool of male contestants on the show.

Martina

After several heartbreaks in the past, Martina, 34, will do whatever it takes to find a life partner in Love is Blind: Argentina.

Love is Blind: Argentina is now streaming on Netflix.

To learn more about the other editions of Love is Blind, check out the full cast of Love is Blind: Mexico and the cast of Love is Blind: Brazil.