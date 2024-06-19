Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 Cast & Couples (Photos)

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4 features 15 aspiring lovers ready to risk it all to give love a second chance.

The new season showcases the same rules as the previous seasons where the contestants get to know their potential husband or wife inside pods in a speed dating format.

The only twist in Season 4 is that the youngest contestant is 30 years old, meaning that the cast is full of mature individuals looking to find their happily ever after.

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4 premiered on Netflix on June 19.

Every Main Cast Member of Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4

André Romano, 30

André Romano

As a single father to his four-year-old daughter, André Romano hopes that he can find the love of his life in Season 4 of the hit reality series.

André had a traumatic first marriage and this experience might have caused him the love of his life after deciding to not push through with a relationship with fellow cast member, Marcia Ishimoto.

André and Marcia hit it off right off the bat, and it is clear that the pair has undeniable chemistry.

Gabriel Kaled, 31

Gabriel Kaled

Gabriel Kaled, 31, is an economist who proudly admits that getting married and starting a family has been a dream of his ever since finding out about the ups and downs of falling in love.

Gabriel was often teased for being fat during his school days. Despite that, though, Gabriel uses his confidence to claim that he does not need to be thin to deserve the love that he has been trying to search all his life.

Patrick Ribeiro, 32

Patrick Ribeiro

After being dumped by his girlfriend several months ago, 32-year-old Patrick Ribeiro is ready to find love once again.

Patrick's mantra is never to give up on anything, especially love. It seems that his drive and passion are going to be tested in Season 4.

Patrick points out that he always wants to be in a relationship because he is not a fan of one-night stands.

Leandro Marçal, 32

Leandro Marçal

Leandro Marçal has been divorced for four months, but he points out in his introduction video that he's "totally over it."

The 32-year-old personal trainer says that his ultimate goal is to make deep connections and affectionate relationships with Black women.

Vanessa Kurashiki, 33

Vanessa Kurashiki

Another lawyer who joins the cast is Vanessa Kurashiki.

Vanessa, 33, is an independent and strong-willed person who is involved in a love triangle between Leonardo and Rodrigo in Season 4, Episode 2.

While she already has a solid professional background, Vanessa sees Love is Blind as an opportunity to build something special with someone else.

Ingrid Santa Rita, 33

Ingrid Santa Rita

Ingrid Santa Rita is prepared to risk it all to find her one true love in Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4, Episode 1.

Ingrid openly tells the confessional that her previous relationship was toxic and there was a lot of cheating.

She also bluntly admits that she is worried that she might get caught in a string of nightmares, but she is willing to take a chance in the pods.

Renata Giaffredo, 33

Renata Giaffredo

Renata Giaffredo is a strong-willed lawyer who is not going back down to any challenge anytime soon.

The 33-year-old clashes with Marilia in the first two episodes of Season 4 over fighting for Patrick's attention in the pods.

Ariela Carasso, 34

Ariela Carasso

As an events director, Ariela Carasso knows how to be organized and to keep calm under pressure.

The 34-year-old single woman believes that there is still someone out there for her who is willing to love her despite her flaws.

Before joining Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4, Ariela had a problematic relationship and thankfully, she got out of it.

Ariela hopes this new opportunity to find a husband would reignite her passion for love.

Ariela ends up with Evandro in Season 4, Episode 1.

Alexandre Thomaz, 34

Alexandre Thomaz

Alexandre Thomaz, 34, is an owner of an events production company and a member of the massive ensemble of romantic seekers in Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4.

In Episode 1, sparks fly between Alexandre and Ariela after learning that they are working in the same field: events.

Leonardo Plácido, 34

Leonardo Plácido

Leonardo Plácido is a 34-year-old lawyer who wants nothing but happiness for himself before joining Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4.

Leonardo says in the confessional that he aspires to be "happily married" because he deserves it.

He has an oozing sense of confidence that could either make or break his chance of choosing the right girl to be his wife.

Marcia Ishimoto, 34

Marcia Ishimoto

34-year-old Marcia Ishimoto is an event promoter who has a condition named vitiligo. For those unaware, vitiligo is a disease that causes loss of skin color in patches.

Despite her condition, Marcia is not scared to showcase her skin to the world, pointing out that it is part of her charm and it makes her unique. She hopes that her future husband will accept her no matter what.

Evandro Pinto, 35

Evandro Pinto

35-year-old former security personnel Evandro Pinto is part of Season 4's unique cast. The contestant currently works at a financial market as an internet salesman.

Evandro admits that his daughters taught him what love truly is, saying, "Love is wanting to be close to someone, missing them, and needing to feel their affection and care."

He hopes to carry that lesson when choosing his next lifetime partner in Love is Blind: Brazil.

Rodrigo Knoeller, 40

Rodrigo Knoeller

40-year-old marketing manager Rodrigo Knoeller is set to test the waters upon joining Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4 as one of the contestants.

Rodrigo says that he simply wants to make genuine connections with people and make it last for a while.

Marilia Pinheiro, 37

Marilia Pinheiro

Marilia Pinheiro is an independent and strong career woman whose deep desire is to find a husband who will not cheat on her.

Given her history of cheating husbands, Marilia hopes that the third time is the charm in Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4.

Marilia is paired with Patrick in the reality show.

Gutto Lima, 38

Gutto Lima

Gutto Lima, a professor, joins the cast as someone who is looking for love while also helping his peers with words of wisdom about life.

In Episode 1, Gutto gives Andre advice about not letting fear and his traumatic past get the best of him since it destroys any opportunity to start fresh with someone.

This comes after Andre seemingly has second thoughts about pursuing a relationship with Marcia.

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

