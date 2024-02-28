Season 6 of Netflix's Love is Blind was recently released to the streaming platform, and many fans are eager to learn more about Jimmy Presnell, one of the new season's many contestants.

The crux of Love is Blind is simple. Contestants come to the show in hopes of finding love, but they aren't allowed to meet face-to-face until they have become engaged.

28-year-old Jimmy Presnell found himself in a bit of a situation early on in Season 6. After seemingly hitting it off with Jess Vestal, he instead got engaged to Chelsea Blackwell, and they still appear to be together now.

Who Is Love is Blind's Jimmy Presnell?

Jimmy Presnell grew up in North Carolina where he attended Randleman High School in Randolph County.

While there, Jimmy played on the varsity football team as a wide receiver and linebacker. In the two years that he was on the team, they won 16 games and lost only nine, according to MaxPreps.

Jimmy's MaxPreps page details that, as a wide receiver, he accrued 306 receiving yards on 34 receptions in the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons.

Fans can see photos of Jimmy during his time playing for the Randleman Tigers on his official Instagram page.

Jimmy Is a Sales Executive

Love is Blind revealed that Jimmy is in software sales, but his official title is Major Market Sales Executive.

He works for a company called Paycor and gained the qualifications for his job by attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2018.

It is also important to note that Jimmy is a first-generation college graduate, which is no small feat.

Jimmy Loves to Travel Around the United States

According to Jimmy's Instagram, he has traveled to many different major cities around the United States of America.

Jimmy has Instagram Story Highlights each dedicated to a different place that he has been and showcasing some of the activities and tourist attractions at each respective city.

Some of the cities Jimmy visited in the past include Boston, Las Vegas, Chicago, Charleston, and Dallas.

Where Can Fans Follow Jimmy Online?

Fans of Netflix's Love is Blind can follow Jimmy Presnell on different social media platforms.

Jimmy is on Instagram under the username @jimmypresnell, and he can also be found on Threads with the same username. Jimmy is also on TikTok @jimmypresnell2.

Love is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.

