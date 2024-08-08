Meet Freddie from Love Is Blind UK: 4 Things To Know About Freddie Powell - Biography Details

Freddie Powell is on a quest for true romance on Love Is Blind: UK, and there are a few things fans need to know about him.

Love Is Blind: UK sees the formation of romantic partnerships with a major twist: The couples meet, get to know each other, and become engaged without seeing each other.

The Netflix series is one of several spin-offs of the original Love Is Blind series. Each spin-off features contestants from specific countries, such as Japan, Sweden, Brazil, etc.

Who Is Freddie Powell From Love Is Blind: UK - Biography Details

Freddie Powell Is From Bolton

32-year-old Freddie Powell was born and raised in Bolton, England. He still resides there today with his mother and older brother, who he is quite close to.

His brother, Jack, has down syndrome, but that does not stop the two siblings from having a heartwarming relationship and hanging out together as much as possible.

Freddie has shared multiple images of him with his brother via Instagram, highlighting his brother's birthday, the two of them spending time together, and then celebrating their mother's birthday.

Freddie's Job Has Scared Off Potential Matches

Freddie Powell has a rather uncommon career, but it is something that he is passionate about. This passion has resulted in him scaring off some potential partners.

Freddie is a funeral director day in and day out, meaning that he works directly with families of the recently deceased to set up funerals and help plan them.

In an episode of Love Is Blind: UK, Freddie talked to different potential matches about his job, and every time he revealed what he does, they all seemed a little thrown off.

In a confessional during the episode, Freddie opened up about his dating life, admitting that it "[scares] people away" and that it has "affected [his] dating:

"As a funeral director I am surrounded by death everyday, which will scare people away. It has affected my dating. It limits how I can meet people."

In one particular conversation on Love Is Blind: UK, Freddie was asked how he feels about being around dead bodies and if he is "fine with it."

Freddie responded in a rather optimistic way, explaining that he looks at it as he can "look after" a person or family's "loved one:"

"Well, yeah, because I just think, 'That's someone's loved one, and I was looking after them.'"

Freddie Was Part of a Charity Campaign That Raised Over £300,000

In 2020, online retail company In The Style began a campaign to raise money for a charity named Samaritan.

According to The Bolton News, in just 48 hours, the company raised over £300,000, an astounding amount of money.

It is unclear exactly how much Freddie was involved in the charity, but in an Instagram post shared by In The Style founder Adam Frisby, Freddie can be seen modeling the shirt that was sold for the charity.

Freddie Got Together With Catherine on Love is Blind UK

On Love Is Blind: UK, Freddie talked with multiple other contestants, but he seemed to connect with one in particular - 29-year-old dental nurse Catherine Richards.

Freddie and Catherine bonded in the pods when they discussed their love for hitting the gym daily.

They continued to connect when discussing their family lives, with Freddie telling Catherine all about his brother, Jack.

In Episode 3, Freddie officially proposed to Catherine, and since she said yes, the two could finally see each other face-to-face and then get ready to depart for their vacation together to Greece.

It is unclear if Freddie and Catherine are still together, but the next episodes of Love Is Blind: UK will reveal what happens in their relationship.

How To Follow Freddie Powell Online

Fans looking to keep up with Freddie Powell online can follow him on Instagram (@freddieppowell).

Love Is Blind: UK Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Netflix, and the next few episodes (5-9) will be released on Wednesday, August 14.

