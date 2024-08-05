Meet Silvia Delgado: 4 Things To Know About Love Is Blind: Mexico Star

Get the 411 on Silvia Delgado from the first season of Love is Blind: Mexico on Netflix.

In the Mexican installment of the popular reality show Love is Blind, participants meet, go through the courtship process, and get engaged before even laying eyes on one another. The men and women involved in the series don’t meet face-to-face until the wedding. Talk about blind dating!

4 Things To Know about Silvia Delgado from Love is Blind: Mexico

Silvia Delgado Is a Model

30-year-old Silvia Delgado is no stranger to appearing in front of a camera. She has been modeling for some time, working with labels like Liz Minelli and Maybelline.

In April 2024, Delgado also gave a talk about modeling called “Protect Your Magic.” According to an Instagram post advertising the discussion, she discussed topics such as posing and getting rid of one’s fears:

“Do you want to learn how to pose and know how to get rid of your fears? Then you have to listen to the talk ‘Project Your Magic’ from silviaalejandramx, who will also be giving you many tips that will help you to look amazing in photos.”

Silvia Got Together With Chema

Another cast member of Love is Blind: Mexico, Chema Rivera, seemed quite torn between two potential suitors during the season's early episodes: an opera singer named Alejandra Caletti and Silvia Delgado.

Ultimately, Delgado and Rivera were the ones to become engaged with Rivera proposing at the end of the fourth episode, despite some reservations from other contestants that the pair’s dynamic was too superficial.

Silvia and Chema Bonded Over a Tragic Coincidence

As it turned out, Silvia Delgado and Chema Rivera share something unfortunate in common: They’ve both lost their fathers, both of whom were nicknamed Pepe, to terminal illnesses.

Delgado’s father’s real name was Jose Arturo, and Rivera’s was Jose Francisco, but both were affectionately known to their loved ones as Pepe.

Moreover, Rivera expressed that this particular coincidence helped him discover his feelings for Delgado, especially after they gave a toast to the ones they had lost, the “Two Pepes.”

Silvia Is a Sagittarius Sun

It was revealed on Love is Blind that Delgado‘s astrological sign is Sagittarius Sun. According to Tarot.com, Sagittarius is “a bold Fire sign that loves to travel, have fun, and learn new things.”

As fortune would have it, Silvia Delgado’s new beau, Chema Rivera, is a Leo, a sign said to match well with the energy of a Sagittarius.

How To Follow Silvia Delgado Online

Delgado has an account on Instagram (@silviaalejandramx).

Love is Blind: Mexico is streaming on Netflix.

