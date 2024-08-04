You Season 5: New Set Photo Confirms Joe's Worst Nightmare Will Come True

Some new set photos for You Season 5 could indicate that Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg could finally be face-to-face with his worst nightmare in the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

You Season 5 was confirmed to be on the way in August 2023, around five months after Season 4 premiered on Netflix.

Along with its renewal, Netflix announced that Season 5 would be the last of the romantic psychological thriller series, and, as of writing, fans can expect it to be released sometime in 2025.

You Season 5 Set Photos Spell Trouble for Joe

Netflix

Recent set photos of You Season 5 seemingly revealed a major plot point for Penn Badgely's Joe Goldberg in the upcoming installment.

While filming in New York City, photos revealed that Joe will make his way onto the front page of the New York Post in what could become the character's worst nightmare.

According to the photos, Joe will finally be caught by authorities and arrested, thus ending his time as a serial killer.

One of the photos, which was shared by Instagram user @0bsessedwithyou__ gives an up-close look at the front of the newspaper, which includes the headline, "Joe Goldmurder: Humanitarian or Homicidal Maniac?:"

If this does happen, it will undoubtedly be Joe's worst nightmare since he has been able to mask his true nature from the law and nearly everyone else, and since he has been on the loose as a serial killer for years now.

Of course, if he is caught, this will put an end to his crime spree and the character will likely finally be put behind bars.

Another set photo reveals Joe reading the newspaper for himself, which could indicate that things may not be as they seem:

Will Joe Really Get Caught in You Season 5?

Since Season 5 will end You altogether, it is extremely possible that Joe will finally get caught by authorities and finally brought to justice for his horrific crimes.

However, in this specific case where Joe is on the front page of the newspaper, it seems as though he could be in the midst of a nightmare (his worst nightmare) or hallucination.

If Joe were to be arrested for his crimes and his mugshot was on the front cover of a newspaper, he would not be roaming the streets reading it for himself, but would instead obviously be in jail.

It is possible that he could be released on his own recognizance at his arraignment, but, given the nature of his crimes, it is highly unlikely that a judge order anything less than for him to be remanded until his trial.

However, it is also possible that he could only be arrested for one homicide, which could mean if he has a good defense attorney, he could at least be afforded the opportunity to make bail.

The most likely scenario for this scene is that Joe is having some sort of nightmare or hallucination, but fans could expect something like this to happen near the end of Season 5.

The first four seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix, and Season 5 is currently filming.