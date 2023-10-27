You Season 5: Is Netflix Ending the Series With the Fifth Season?

Will You Season 5 mark the final season for the Netflix drama?

Led by Penn Badgley, the popular psychological thriller You will officially return for a fifth season in 2024, continuing the tale of the romantic serial killer Joe Goldberg.

The renewal comes after this year's fourth season saw Joe return to his home of New York City with his wealthy girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) on his arm and some newfound notoriety after a public interview.

Is You Season 5 the Final Season?

Netflix confirmed, alongside the You Season 5 renewal in August 2023, that the fifth season will be the final chapter for Joe Goldberg, as the series' producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter had “always conceived it as a five-season journey.”

Showrunner Sarah Gamble will be stepping down for Season 5, with longtime writers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking her place.

Netflix's Vice President of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander promised an "unforgettable ending" in his statement praising the show's success:

“We’re proud to see how You has captivated audiences around the world, becoming an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending.”

Season 5 was originally announced for a 2024 debut, but due to delays caused by the writers' and actors' strikes, it now seems unlikely the final episodes will be ready in time and may instead slide into 2025.

As Season 4 was released in two parts and Netflix continues to utilize the format for many of its biggest originals, the same may happen for Season 5.

You is based on a series of books by Caroline Kepnes, with the first season adapting the novel from which the show gets its name. After that, Seasons 2 and 3 took on the events of the sequel, Hidden Bodies.

However, from that point on the adaptation got rather complicated, as Season 4 deviated massively from the source material with an original story, as opposed to adapting the third and fourth novels.

As such, Season 5 is once again expected to mark yet another original story for Joe Goldberg on Netflix as You comes to a close after five years.

Since the story is You is so singlehandedly focused on Joe himself, the chances are slim that it could receive the franchise treatment with any spin-offs. But those looking for more Joe Goldberg can find so in the latest two books - You Love Me and For You And Only You.

Will Joe Die in You Season 5's Ending?

Netflix has already teased a reckoning coming for Joe Goldberg, with star Penn Badgley promising "loose ends" from his past coming back to haunt him in Season 5 as he makes his big return to New York City:

"More importantly you’re considering what, or should I say, who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can’t say who just yet we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past”

Across the first four seasons, Joe racked up almost 20 kills, so one has to imagine he will have justice knocking on his door in the final season. Whether that entails being taken out by someone he has wronged in the past, his own latest lover, or ending up behind bars, Joe is bound to face some consequences.

It's tough to imagine that, after all he has done, Joe could simply exit You with a happy ending in New York City. So it's easy to imagine him falling victim to his own game in Season 5 as his past finally catches up to him for good.

You Season 5 is currently expected to premiere on Netflix in 2024.