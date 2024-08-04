The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Announcement

Netflix officially confirmed the release window for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, which will undoubtedly excite many fans.

The Lincoln Lawyer first premiered in 2022, introducing viewers to Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, an attorney whose practice is run out of his Lincoln Navigator.

Season 2 of the Netflix series was released one year later, in 2023. Still, after a discouraging report regarding Season 3, it was revealed that the upcoming installment wouldn't begin streaming until 2025.

[ The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Netflix Confirms The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release Window

Netflix

After months of speculation, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 finally received an official release update from Netflix.

During the streamer's second-quarter 2024 earnings interview, Netflix confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 would be released before the end of the year. This means that it will definitely come out sometime in 2024, much earlier than previously believed.

Specifically, Netflix revealed that "for the rest of the year," fans will receive "a new season of Lincoln Lawyer:"

"So as we've currently forecast, what we're going to deliver for the rest of this year and what we're going to deliver into '25, just before the end of this year... You've got a new season of 'Lincoln Lawyer...' That's all just coming up before the end of the year."

As mentioned, this update will be extremely exciting for many fans because it was previously reported that Season 3 would not be released until sometime in 2025.

When Exactly Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release?

In an age where big streaming shows such as Stranger Things, Outer Banks, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power don't release new seasons every year, The Lincoln Lawyer has been somewhat of a standout.

Season 1 of the show was released in 2022, with Season 2 in 2023. After the report that Season 3 wouldn't come until 2025, it seemed as though that yearly trend was broken. Now that it has been confirmed that it will come out in 2024, it can still be said that it brings a new season every year.

Season 1 was filmed for roughly five months, from March 30, 2021 to August 3, 2021. After post-production and other factors, it was released nine months later, on May 13, 2022.

Season 2 was also filmed for five months, beginning on October 31, 2022 and wrapping in March 2023. However, it did not take nearly as long to release, as it premiered four months later on July 6, 2023.

Season 3 began filming on January 18, 2024. It has not been announced if filming is finished yet, but considering it has been six months (as of writing) since filming began and Netflix officially announced that it would be released in 2024, it has likely already wrapped.

Therefore, assuming filming is already finished and Season 3 will follow a similar schedule to Season 2, it could premiere on Netflix sometime in the fall, possibly around October or November.

However, if filming was completed a little earlier, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 could hit Netflix as early as September.

The Lincoln Lawyer is streaming on Netflix, and Season 3 will be released sometime in 2024.

