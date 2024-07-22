The Night Agent Season 2 Gets Disappointing Release Announcement

The Night Agent Season 2 may be further away from coming to Netflix than some fans hoped after a new disappointing update.

Starring Gabriel Basso, The Night Agent opened big on Netflix in 2023. It shot to the top of the charts and debuted with 168.71 million hours watched in its first four days, the third-highest ever for a new show (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The show was quickly renewed for a second season on March 29, under a week after the ten-episode first outing debuted on Netflix.

The Night Agent Season 2 Won't Release in 2024

During a recent Netflix earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced that the streamer won't deliver the second season of The Night Agent until 2025.

The latest disappointing update follows a previous report from Deadline in February 2024 which stated a new season of The Night Agent was expected to release on Netflix this year but now sadly seems to have caught a delay.

The news comes after The Night Agent book author Matthew Quirk gave a promising update in July, revealing he has been "getting an early look at Season 2" as the post-production process continues.

When Will The Night Agent Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2024 that The Night Agent Season 2 had "officially wrapped production." The exciting update followed four months in production as the streamer noted on X in February 2024 that the series was "officially back in production."

The Night Agent Season 1 wrapped production in June 2022 before coming to Netflix in March 2023, around nine months later. As filming on the sophomore season was completed at a similar time of year in 2024, Season 2 could come to Netflix around March 2025.

According to Netflix, The Night Agent was renewed for 10 new episodes which will continue the story of Gabriel Basso's FBI agent Peter Sutherland.

While the fate of the action thriller beyond its sophomore outing is unclear, if The Night Agent's next missions live up to the same viewership and acclaim as the first run, it wouldn't be shocking to see a Season 3 renewal on the cards.

The Night Agent is streaming on Netflix.

