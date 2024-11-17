Netflix has hyped up Stranger Things Season 5 as one of its "biggest shows" set to release in 2025, leading fans to wonder exactly when it might release.

While the retro sci-fi horror series has been a staple of Netflix's original line-up since 2016, Stranger Things will finally come to an end with Season 5 in 2025.

But Netflix isn't quite ready to finish the Stranger Things franchise just yet, as new spin-offs are in development across animation, live-action, and even the stage.

Stranger Things Will Be One of Netflix's 'Biggest Shows' of 2025

As part of Netflix's earning report for Q3 2024, the streamer once again promised Stranger Things Season 5 is on track to premiere in 2025, listing it alongside Wednesday and Squid Game as one of its "biggest shows:"

"So looking into 2025, you've got new seasons of our biggest shows: 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Games,' 'Stranger Things,' on top of new shows from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, a new 'Knives Out' film from Ryan Johnson, Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein,' even the return of 'Happy Gilmore.' So we could not be more excited about where we sit right now and where we're heading."

Fans have learned plenty about Stranger Things Season 5 since it began production in January (read about the eight biggest spoilers revealed so far).

Filming on Stranger Things 5 remains underway in Atlanta, Georgia, with no window for when production will wrap announced just yet.

Hearing Netflix call Stranger Things 5 one of its "biggest shows" of 2025 should come as no surprise after Season 4 became only the streamer's second show to cross 1 billion minutes watched (via Variety).

As Season 5 will close the door on the Hawkins drama for the final time, it wouldn't be surprising to see these records broken once more in 2025.

When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Release on Netflix?

As stated on the series' official account on X (formerly Twitter), Stranger Things Season 5 had "officially begun" production on January 8, 2024.

By July, series creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed Stranger Things' climactic season was "about halfway through filming." This would point to production wrapped around December or January, which lines up with past comments from Hopper actor David Harbour, who stated the season will "shoot for a year."

Netflix wrapped production on Stranger Things' fourth season in September 2021 before releasing the first half on July 1, 2022. If Season 5 were to have a similar 10-month post-production window, the series could premiere in Fall 2025.

Placing Stranger Things' final outing around October or November would be thematically fitting, offering Netflix subscribers one last round of spooky antics.

That said, much like other recent major Netflix originals, fans should prepare for the eight-episode season to be split into two parts, released around a month apart.

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix in 2025.