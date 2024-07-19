Thanks to a long-awaited update on Stranger Things Season 5, fans finally may have a glimpse at when the series will be released.

The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series has been a long time coming. First announced in February 2022, Season 5 is set to bring the series to a close, and it started filming in early 2024.

The series was initially set to get in front of cameras last summer but was ultimately pushed due to the writers' and actors' strikes that shut down the entertainment industry throughout much of 2023.

Netflix

Following a recent announcement, fans believe they may know when Stranger Things Season 5 could be released.

After months of silence on the series, the official Stranger Things social channels posted a special new video as a part of the eighth anniversary of Season 1 on July 15.

This video featured a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5, teasing what is to come in the series' grand farewell.

As a part of the brief tease though, series creators, the Duffer Brothers, revealed they are "about halfway through filming" on the new season.

This does confirm to fans where the series stands in production and just how long it may be before Season 5 debuts.

According to the official Stranger Things X (formerly Twitter) account, the show started filming on January 8, 2024.

If on July 15 the show was roughly halfway done production, then filming should be finished sometime around December 2024 or January 2025.

This lines up with prior estimates from series star David Harbor who teased in November 2023, that he sees the series shooting "for a year:"

"There will be a little bit of a push difference, but 'Stranger Things 5' will shoot for a year. So 'Thunderbolts' will have to live somewhere within that, but the whole thing is crazy speculation at this point."

Using this information about when the show will finish principal photography, one can start to predict when it will be released.

For comparison, Season 4 wrapped filming in September 2021 before it was released roughly eight months later on May 27, 2022.

If Season 5 follows suit (and finishes filming in December/January) then a Season 5 release date in either late summer or early fall 2025 makes the most sense.

However, given the scale of Season 5, having been described as "basically making eight movies" by one of its stars (via New York Post), it would not be all that surprising if that release projection were to be extended slightly, moving the series to later in 2025 or even early 2026.

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

