While audiences don’t know much about Stranger Things’ upcoming Season 5, the final one of the Netflix series, there are some tidbits for those keeping a sharp eye out.

The final set of episodes has much to live up to if it wants to properly close out one of the biggest shows in pop culture and on Netflix. Season 4 was loved by critics and fans, and it perfectly set the stage for one final conflict.

Previously, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, per Screen Rant, teased that the series' final episodes are “Unbelievable” and that she knows what happens to Eleven by the show's end.

What We Know So Far About Stranger Things Season 5

Most of the Episode Titles for Season 5

Netflix

Recently, industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed what the episode titles of the first six episodes (of what will be eight) are:

Episode 1 - "The Crawl"

Episode 2 - "The Vanishing of ***** Wheeler"

Episode 3 - "The Turbow Trap"

Episode 4 - "Sorcerer"

Episode 5 - "Shock Jock"

Episode 6 - "Escape From Camazotz"

Additionally, details on who would be directing those installments were also revealed, including the Duffer Brothers for Episodes 1 and 4, Frank Darabont for Episodes 2, 3, and 5, and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for Episode 6.

A Possible Important Recast?

Netflix

As reported by @SThingsSpoilers, Mike's sister, Holly Wheeler, was recast for Stranger Things Season 5. If true, the new actress would be Evil Dead Rise's Nell Fisher.

Previously, the role was played by two twins, Anniston and Tinsley Price.

While the information remains a rumor, Holly’s name perfectly matches the censored name in Episode 2's title. It would make sense to recast the character if she is now expected to be a larger part of the story.

Netflix has not confirmed this casting.

Vecna (& his Tentacles) Is Back

Netflix

It’s been confirmed that Jamie Bower will return as Vecna for the final season. However, the circumstances and any other details have not been revealed.

Another sign of his return is the appearance of his tentacles, as initially featured in Season 4 when the characters explored the Upside Down. Many can be spotted in Stone Mountain Park in Georgia, where scenes were shot with bright red lighting at night.

This also means the characters will again have many scenes in the Upside Down.

Steve Is In Danger

Netflix

This point, in particular, could be considered spoiler-y, so be sure to skip it if you’d rather avoid the information.

While filming at a Radio Station set, a voice can be heard saying, “Steve, you need to RUN!” It’s unclear if this is a set direction or someone in-universe telling Joe Keery’s character to run for his life.

To add to the ominous dialogue, onlookers could also hear fighting noises and multiple screams during the production’s night shoot.

[ Stranger Things Season 5: First Look at Joe Keery's Steve In Pre-Vis ]

Sadie Sink’s Max Isn’t Dead Yet

Netflix

The last season ended with Max in a horrible place, barely surviving her confrontation with Vecna. After many broken bones, she was left comatose and unresponsive in a hospital bed, but, notably, not dead.

While fans suspected she’d return for Season 5, an image from set released in March showed Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin’s Max and Lucas both filming, with Lucas sitting next to Max’s bedside.

Fans can probably expect Max to be stuck in a coma for at least a bit of the season.

New Locations for Stranger Things Season 5

Netflix

Set photos confirmed a handful of new locations for Season 5, though plot details surrounding why they are being focused on remain a mystery.

These locations include a new farm, a hospital set, a radio station, a new mansion locale, and a cemetery.

Joseph Quinn's Potential Return as Eddie

Netflix

The end of Season 4 saw Joseph Quinn’s Eddie make a heartbreaking sacrifice, which cost him his life, but allowed Dustin and everyone else to live. While that might have seemed like the end for him, many fans have been vocal about wanting more of the character.

The actor has been constantly asked at various events if he is returning as Eddie. Usually, his response is, “I haven’t heard anything.”

However, in April 2024, when asked if he was returning for Season 5, the actor cryptically responded: “I do know, but I’m not telling you.”

The Beginning of the Final Season

Netflix

The Duffer Brothers revealed the first three lines of Season 5, Episode 1’s script, and while it’s not much, it’s at least something.

It begins in darkness, with the script noting, “The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And…,” with the script then pivoting to mention the sound of a child’s voice singing a familiar song, one that remains unidentified.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to drop on Netflix in 2025.

