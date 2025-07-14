Stranger Things Season 5 Confirmed to Feature 3 Villains (Including 1 New Enemy)

Three villains have been confirmed to appear in Stranger Things Season 5, with the possibility for more to show up. Throughout the entirety of Stranger Things, multiple villains have been showcased in major roles, including the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and Billy Hargrove. However, in Season 4, the show revealed the overarching villain to be Vecna, who is still set to lead the charge against the protagonists in Season 5.

Stranger Things Season 5 will be released on Netflix in three volumes. Volume 1 will include Episodes 1-4 and will premiere on November 26, 2025. The next three episodes (5-7) will make up Volume 2 and will drop on Christmas Day (December 25, 2025). The finale episode (Episode 8) will bring the entire series to a close on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025).

The long-awaited final season will bring back seven main characters from previous installments, led by Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, David Harbour's Jim Hopper, and Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers.

All Three Main Villains in Stranger Things Season 5

Vecna

Vecna was finally brought into the fold fully in Stranger Things Season 4. The series revealed that he was the first patient to be treated by Dr. Brenner at the same facility that Eleven was in when she was younger. After a tragedy at the facility, Vecna (also known as Henry Creel) was banished to the Upside Down.

Vecna proved to be the most ruthless villain Stranger Things has ever seen, with the manner of his kills being much more brutal than anything the show featured before.

In Season 5, Vecna will return to try to take down Hawkins one final time.

Derek Turnbow

Jake Connelly's Derek Turnbow will be a brand new character in Stranger Things Season 5. Not much is known about Derek, but casting information that was revealed in 2023 teased that he will be a bully to kids his own age. For reference, Derek is somewhere between eight and 10 years old.

In the teaser for Season 5 that was recently released, Derek could be spotted standing behind Mike Wheeler, teasing that he will play a role in the final showdown (or, in other words, the final countdown, if the Duffer Brothers choose to pick that epic song by Europe for Season 5).

Colonel Jack Sullivan

Jack Sullivan is a colonel in the United States Army and an antagonist trying to kill Eleven. He appeared in Season 4 of the show and ultimately ordered a sniper to take out Dr. Brenner.

Even though Eleven brought down the helicopter that Sullivan was in, he walked away from the wreckage, confirming his survival. Sullivan will return in Season 5 and will be faced with the ultimate choice of continuing to go after Eleven or standing down.

BONUS: Dr. Martin Brenner

As mentioned, Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner was killed in Stranger Things Season 4. However, Modine has teased that his character may not be gone completely. He also let on as if he knew more about the upcoming season than someone who wasn't cast in it would.

It is possible that Brenner could make an appearance in Season 5. Even if he remains dead, Brenner could be featured in flashbacks. After all, Season 4 spent a lot of time in the past, so it would not be a stretch to theorize that Season 5 could do the same.