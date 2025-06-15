Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals First Look at the New Bully

The final season of Stranger Things just gave fans a first glimpse at its newest antagonist. As the hit Netflix series prepares to wrap up with Season 5, a fresh marketing image has unveiled the latest character to stir up trouble in Hawkins, a brand-new bully whose presence promises to be a wild card for our core group.

Netflix's new Stranger Things Season 5 Announcement Date trailer offered fans their first look at Derek Turnbow, a new character set to shake things up in Hawkins. Around the 1:20 mark of the trailer, Jake Connelly's Derek is seen with wide eyes as he’s shielded by Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler, confirming his involvement in the gang's final conflict.

Stranger Things

According to casting info first released in 2023, Derek is an overweight boy between 8 and 10 years old, an outsider with no friends who's described as rude to adults and a bully to kids his own age. Adding more context, the character is also connected to the Turnbow Family, owners of Turnbow Land Development and Realty, whose billboard was teased in a past post by Ross Duffer.

Stranger Things

Connelly officially wrapped filming on Stranger Things Season 5 last year, marking the end of his time on the beloved Netflix series. Back in December, the 13-tear-old actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message reflecting on his year-long journey and saying goodbye to his character.

"Well that's a wrap for 'Stranger Things' Season 5! So sad closing my trailer door for the last time, but the memories and friendships I made will last forever. Thank you to the most amazing cast and crew for all of their guidance and support on my year long journey in Atlanta. Over and Out!"

Stranger Things 5, the final chapter of Netflix's sensational sci-fi series, is set to debut in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025. The Duffer brothers return to produce alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, with much of the core cast reprising their roles, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.

Despite the poppy new footage, many fans complained that the Stranger Things 5 trailer relied too heavily on flashbacks from previous seasons, offering very little new footage despite years of anticipation and an extensive filming schedule.

The Villains of Stranger Things 5

Strange Things

Jake Connelly's Derek joins a growing list of antagonists in Stranger Things 5. Henry Creel/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the central villain and hive mind of the Upside Down, returns more powerful, likely orchestrating a final showdown with Eleven after surviving his injuries from Season 4.

A theorized three-headed dragon, inspired by Will Byers' painting and Dungeons & Dragons lore like Tiamat, could emerge as a massive new creature from the Upside Down. An evolved, multi-headed Demogorgon, possibly combining traits of Demobats and Demodogs, might also pose a significant threat, reflecting the show's D&D roots. Additionally, the military presence in the Season 5 teaser suggests potential human antagonists or a government faction complicating the battle against the Upside Down's forces.