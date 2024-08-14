The newly recast character in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 was spotted on set with both Mike and Will.

Recently, set photos confirmed that Evil Dead Rise actress Nell Fisher joined Strangers Things Season 5, seemingly as a recast of Holly Wheeler, the younger sister of Mike and Nancy Wheeler.

Those same images reveal an intriguing scene in which she interacts with a very human-looking Jamie Campbell Bower. To make it even more interesting, they were in front of the old Creel house.

Nell Fisher Joins Mike and Will on Stranger Things Season 5

New set photos from Stranger Things Season 5 showcased newcomer Nell Fisher, who is believed to be playing the recast Holly Wheeler, alongside both Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp's Will Byers.

The trio seem to just be casually hanging out as they ride bikes around downtown Hawkins.

Instagram user @wolfmanfanacc078 offered up another image of Nell Fisher in her bright outfit alongside Mike and Will.

The last image sees Nell Fisher next to what is likely her stunt double. It's unlikely that they're there for any intense sequences (as they would have been caught on video).

Instead, the double is probably just there to take over for the bike riding when necessary.

What's Happening in New Stranger Things Season 5 Scene

As for what’s happening in the new set photos, the scene being photographed will likely occur early on in Season 5.

With episode 2 of the final season called ‘The Vanishing of ***** Wheeler,’ many fans suspect the asterisks to be covering Holly’s name up. Sadly, this would indicate that she won't have much time to spare for casual hangouts.

So, this particular scene could take place early on in the new episodes, with the aim of establishing her relationship with Mike and Will while also serving to help introduce Nell Fisher herself to audiences.

Past the inclusion of Mike and Will, there doesn't seem to be much more of note happening in the scene.

However, the company she finds herself with is definitely better than being right across from Vecna himself—a future that Holly is on a collision course for.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, while Season 5 is expected to drop at some point in 2025, with a more specific window expected to be announced soon.

