Stranger Things Season 5 Needs to Answer These 5 Burning Questions

It's hard to imagine a more anticipated TV season than Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5, and with that comes a flurry of burning questions.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will feature the return of main cast members, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, Finn Wolfhard, and others, with Linda Hamilton joining in a mysterious role.

Filming began in January 2024, faced delays due to the Hollywood labor disputes, and was nearly complete by October 2024.

Stranger Things 5, described as "basically eight movies," is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

5 Burning Stranger Things Season 5 Questions

Is Max's Spirit Trapped in the Upside Down?

Stranger Things

Max's (Sadie Sink) condition at the end of Stranger Things Season 4 has left some fans wondering if her spirit is trapped in the Upside Down.

After her heart briefly stops during her showdown with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), Eleven uses her powers to revive her, but Max remains in a coma with no clear explanation of her state.

Given Vecna's ability to manipulate and trap his victims in the Upside Down, Max's mind or soul may be held captive by Vecna. This connection might explain why Max hasn’t regained consciousness, and Eleven couldn’t find her in the void.

In Season 5, Max could play a pivotal role as either a weapon or a weakness for Vecna. If her spirit is indeed in the Upside Down, the group may have to enter the dimension to rescue her.

What Will Be Will Byers' Role in the Final Showdown?

Stranger Things

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has been at the heart of the Stranger Things saga since Season 1. His connection to the Upside Down suggests he'll play a critical role in the finale, even though some fans may wish Schnapp wasn't playing any role in Season 5 after past comments.

In Season 4, he revealed that he can still feel Vecna's presence, indicating that his bond with the Upside Down remains strong. This connection might make him key in locating Vecna or predicting his next moves.

Some believe Will's role could involve him being a target for Vecna or a vital part of closing the gate for good.

Will's journey may culminate in a heroic moment of self-sacrifice, where he finally breaks free from the Upside Down's influence. An alternative theory is that Will could find a way to turn his connection into a weapon, becoming the key to destroying Vecna in the end.

Will Eddie Munson Make a Comeback?

Stranger Things

Eddie Munson's (Joesph Quinn) death in Season 4 was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the series, but fans are holding out hope for his return.

Theories about his comeback range from Vecna re-animating his body to Eddie being resurrected in some supernatural capacity.

His status as a fan-favorite character and the Dungeon Master of the Hawkins crew’s D&D campaign makes him an ideal candidate for a surprise cameo.

If Eddie were to come back, it could be as an ally who helps the group from within the Upside Down or maybe as a pawn under Vecna's control.

Either way, his return would add emotional stakes to the final season, especially for Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who was deeply impacted by Eddie’s death.

How Will the Upside Down’s Invasion Impact Hawkins?

Stranger Things

The Upside Down's invasion began at the end of Season 4's finale, with Vecna's actions causing massive cracks and merging dimensions in Hawkins.

The town appears to be ground zero for apocalyptic events, and the final season will likely show the full extent of this invasion. Hawkins residents might face mutated creatures, environmental changes, and widespread chaos as the Upside Down melds further into their world.

In addition, this invasion raises questions about how the Hawkins crew will respond. Will they attempt to seal off the Upside Down permanently, or will they try to coexist with its presence?

The destruction of Hawkins could also have broader implications, potentially drawing in national or global forces to contain the crisis. Regardless, the Upside Down's influence will likely make Hawkins a battleground for Season 5.

Who Won’t Survive the Final Season?

Stranger Things

This is the question most fans will probably ask until the Episode 8 finale, "The Rightside Up."

Death has been a recurring theme in Stranger Things, and the final season is expected to feature some devastating losses, especially considering most of the episodes might be rated TV-MA.

Many have speculated that characters like Steve (Joe Keery), Eleven, and Joyce are among the most likely to die. Steve's potential for a heroic sacrifice and Joyce's relentless efforts to protect her family seem to put them both at high risk.

Meanwhile, Eleven's possible role in closing the gates to the Upside Down could result in her ultimate sacrifice. Any long-time viewer would probably agree that Eleven is the most likely to die, given her role as this series' superhero.

However, unexpected deaths, such as Dustin or Nancy, could deliver the emotional impact necessary for a finale of this scale. There's also a chance that most main characters die, but Netflix may go for a more uplifting ending.

While fans hope for happy endings for their favorite characters, the stakes of the final season may demand tragic losses to feel the weight of the battle against Vecna.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.