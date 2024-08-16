Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown To Go By New Name For Season 5

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will be going by a slightly different name when Season 5 finally rolls around.

Millie Bobby Brown is a name that countless people worldwide know by heart thanks to her time as Eleven in Stranger Things. That popularity led to her star in other big projects, including Godzilla: King of Monsters, Enola Holmes, and Damsel.

She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers' dystopian sci-fi film The Electric State, which is expected to be released at some point in 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown's Name Just Got Changed

On her Instagram, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shared a behind-the-scenes photo that revealed her new name change.

Instagram

The image is of the top of a seat cushion resting on an apple box, with white tape reading "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi."

Brown is officially called by that name on set, so the change is likely to carry over to the show itself and end up in the credits.

The reason there was a name change is simple: she recently got married!

As reported by People, Brown married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 in "a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family."

Relationship rumors between the two were first sparked in June 2021, with the duo going Instagram official on November 1, 2021. The rest is history.

Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi's recent social media posts also shared some other images that give slight new glimpses of Stranger Things Season 5.

The first image is what seems to be one of the actress' dogs (she owns nine and fosters over 20 others):

Instagram

One of Bongiovi's pictures shows Eleven having a classic nosebleed while wearing a pair of safety goggles:

Instagram

When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be Here?

There's still plenty of waiting to be done before Stranger Things Season 5 arrives.

According to a recent report from Netflix to its investors, the company confirmed that the final season of Stranger Things will land in 2025.

The show is currently in production and is expected to last until the end of this year. Season 4 landed on Netflix 10 months after it wrapped filming, so if Season 5 follows that pattern, then an October or November 2025 release is probable.

Even better would be a Halloween premiere for Stranger Things Season 5––the perfect way to celebrate the last season. Fingers crossed that Netflix is smart enough to capitalize on that terrifyingly great timing.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.

