Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals First Look at Eleven Using Her Powers

Fans recently got a first look at Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven using her iconic powers in Stranger Things Season 5. Brown's TV telepath is set to make her grand return in the upcoming fifth and final season of The Duffer Brothers' beloved Netflix series. This time around, the super-powered teen will be forced to protect her friends (namely, Finn Wolfhard's Mike, Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas, and Sadie Sink's Sam, to name a few) as a fissure between the real world and the hellscape known as The Upside Down in their sleepy Indiana town.

As new looks at Stranger Things Season 5 have been scarce, audiences finally got a peek at Eleven using her powers in the upcoming season thanks to a new piece of merch. Brown's teenage hero will need all the help she can get in the forthcoming final batch of episodes (which will release in three parts later this year), as she takes on the villainous Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

The new look at Eleven came via a new piece of Stranger Things merchandise posted on Walmart.

The art was posted on a line of Stranger Things Season 5 "Dig 'N Dip" dipping candy sticks, and sees Brown's Eleven character holding out her hand in her signature power pose seen throughout the series to this point.

Audiences previously got a tease of the character using her superpowers in the show's first trailer, as she looked ominously at the camera with blood coming from her nose (a sign of her using her telepathy in the hit series).

However, this marks the first time audiences have actually seen Eleven in action in the show's fifth and final season.

Since the show's very first season, audiences have seen Eleven assume this ultra-powerful signature hand-out pose. This first debuted in Season 1, when the teenage pseudo-superhero vanquished the dastardly Demigorgon from the real world.

Since then, she has taken on the iconic stance across various seasons, including in the mall-based hijinks of Season 3 and the Mind Flayer bout of terror from Season 2.

Fans again saw the character use her powers in Season 4 of the beloved sci-fi series, as she pulled a helicopter from the sky after escaping the Department of Energy lab.

Stranger Things Season 5 will be available on Netflix in three parts later this year. The first arrives on November 26, the second on December 25, and the last on December 31 (New Year's Day). Season 5 of the hit series marks the final batch of episodes for the Duffer Brothers-developed sci-fi epic (although several spin-offs are already in the works).

The final season has been branded as an epic streaming event, bringing to a close the story that saw the residents of sleepy Hawkins, Indiana (led by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder) contend with the otherworldly forces of The Upside Down.

How Will Eleven Use Her Powers in Stranger Things Season 5?

After all the drama of Stranger Things Season 4, fans will be happy that Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven will be ready to use her telepathic powerset again in the upcoming Season 5.

This will be especially reassuring, as it seems like Eleven will go up against her most formidable foe yet, the terrifying Vecna and his hordes of Upside Down-based demon monsters.

Season 5 will see The Upside Down come to Hawkins, Indiana, in full force, as a breach between the real world and the Hell-like realm opens up in the middle of the series' central town.

Fans previously have seen Eleven force these sorts of fissures back together (as seen most prominently at the end of Season 2), draining the teenage telepath in the process.

If the opening is as big as it seems to be in Season 5, there is the potential that closing it could kill the young hero, which would make sense given just how dark the show's fifth season has been branded by its most prominent cast members.