Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Confirms Max's Fate - And It's Not Great

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer finally offered fans some clarity on Max's fate in the new episodes, and it is not great. Sadie Sink's Max (who was first introduced in Season 2 of the hit Netflix series) put her body and life on the line last season, contacting the dangerous Vecna via a Kate Bush-fuelled exorcism of sorts and leaving the spunky teen clinging to life in a coma by the end of the season.

The brief shot of the character fans got in the trailer sees her lying there completely still in a hospital bed, with Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas sitting at her bedside.

Max no longer has the various casts and braces she was sporting at the end of last season, but she has seemingly not improved much since fans last saw her. It is hard to tell if she is conscious when Season 5 comes around, but judging by the trailer footage, she looks like things have not improved much.

She may not die in the show's final season but may be a non-factor, being bedridden for much of the final episodes.

Stranger Things Season 5 is finally set for release, bringing a close to The Duffer Brothers' epic sci-fi saga. The new season will debut on Netflix in three parts, with the first coming on November 26, the second on December 25, and the third (and final) on December 31.

The fifth season will once again follow Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven along with her teenage friends (made up of Finn Woldhard's Mike and Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin, among others) as they contend with the dangers of an otherworldly plane known as The Upside Down.

Will Max Survive in Stranger Things 5?

With Max still in the hospital bed fans left her in at the end of Stranger Things Season 4, the big question becomes, will the character actually survive Season 5?

Seemingly still in a coma, it remains unclear just how involved Sadie Sink's character will be in the new season. Typically, being completely catatonic does not make for the most interesting character interactions on the big or small screen.

Despite still being stuck in the hospital and seemingly unconscious, Sadie Sink's Stranger Things character has been branded as one of Season 5's most important characters. Her name appeared as one of the prominent cast members for the new episodes, potentially indicating she will have a big part in the fifth and final season.

Perhaps she will be used as a messenger to the Upside Down, having faced the terrifying Vecna and survived. Even though she is comatose, Max could live up to that leading character branding by having Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven talk to her subconscious from beyond, using her as a key connection to the Upside Down.

This could push the character to the brink, potentially killing Max in Season 5 and motivating the rest of the cast to defeat the otherworldly forces of the show's hellish alternate dimension.