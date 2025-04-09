Stranger Things 5 Cast Then and Now: How the Characters and Actors Have Aged Since Season 1

For the first time in Stranger Things' history, the main cast is entirely comprised of adults.

Expected to premiere in 2025, Season 5 of Stranger Things takes place a year and a half after the events of Season 4 and will air nearly a decade after the series premiered on Netflix in 2016.

So the question is, just how old are Eleven, Mike, and the other kids in the upcoming final season, and how much older are the Stranger Things stars in real life?

How Old Are the Stranger Things Cast vs. Their Characters?

The main cast of Stranger Things has always been divided into three groups: the kids (aka The Party), the teens, and the adults.

Throughout the show's seasons, which span from Fall 1983 to Season 5's 1987, those character groups have all aged, but the stars who originally played the series' kids and teens will all be adults when the new season airs in 2025.

Mike Wheeler - Finn Wolfhard

One of the leading characters of Stranger Things, Mike Wheeler was 12 years old during the events of Season 1 while investigating his friend Will's mysterious disappearance and trying to hide Eleven.

Since the show's inaugural season was set in November 1983, and Season 5 reportedly begins in 1987, Mike is assumed to be about 16 in the upcoming season where he, Eleven, and the cast are expected to be dealing with the Upside Down's infiltration of Hawkins, Indiana.

Meanwhile, given that Finn Wolfhard was 13 years old during Season 1, the Ghostbusters star will actually be 22 when Stranger Things finally concludes (find out when Season 5's release date announcement is expected here).

Will Byers - Noah Schnapp

Like Mike, Will Byers was also 12 years old when he disappeared to the Upside Down at the start of Season 1. Therefore, he's also expected to be about 16 when Season 5 begins.

Noah Schnapp, however, is one of the younger members of the main cast since he was only 11 years old during the first season. This means he will be either 20 or barely 21 when the new season debuts and reportedly plays a huge role in Stranger Things Season 5's concluding storyline.

Eleven - Millie Bobby Brown

While Eleven's past is largely a mystery throughout the series, she was known to be 12 years old, just like Mike, Will, and the rest of The Party. This is why she's also expected to be 16 or 17 when Season 5 begins.

Born in February 2004, Millie Bobby Brown was the same age as Eleven during Season 1. But while only four years have passed in the Stranger Things timeline, nearly 10 have passed in reality. This means the Enola Holmes actress is now 21 and even married, which may mean a new name for the actress in Stranger Things Season 5.

Dustin Henderson - Gaten Matarazzo

The loveable, quirky Dustin Henderson was introduced to Netflix audiences as a hilarious, 12-year-old sidekick while actor Gaten Matarazzo was actually 13 years old at the time.

Since then, Dustin has become a problem-solver and loyal friend, not only to The Party but also to Steve Harrington and Eddie Munson (the latter played by The Fantastic Four: First Steps Joseph Quinn).

However, while Dustin will be 16 or 17 when Season 5 premieres, fan-favorite Gaten Matarazzo will actually be 22 years old or possibly 23 if the season airs after his September 8 birthday.

Lucas Sinclair - Caleb McLaughlin

One of the older members of the original kid-led cast, actor Caleb McLaughlin was 14 years old during Season 1, while his character, Lucas, was only 12, like the rest of the crew.

Since that first season, Lucas has become Max's boyfriend and a member of the Hawkins High basketball team. When the show returns for its final season, 23-year-old Caleb will play a 16—or 17-year-old higher schooler who is expected to be dealing with what happened to Max during the Season 4 finale (and whose fate may have already been spoiled).

Max Mayfield - Sadie Sink

Making her debut in Season 2, Sadie Sink's skateboarding Max Mayfield quickly became a prominent member of the cast and has continued to be due to what happened to her stepbrother, Billy, her relationship with Lucas, and the Season 4 threat of Vecna.

Since Stranger Things' second season was set in October 1984, Max was 13, like the rest of The Party, while Sadie was actually 15 years old. Therefore, she too will be 16 or 17 in Season 5, while the future Spider-Man: Brand New Day star will actually be 23.

Nancy Wheeler - Natalia Dyer

Aspiring journalist Nancy Wheeler, Mike Wheeler's older sister, was either 15 or 16 years old during Season 1, while actress Natalia Dyer was 21.

When Season 5 premieres, Natalia will be 30 years old, while Nancy will be 20. Fans are asking whether she's settled on her feelings for Jonathan and her former boyfriend, Steve.

Jonathan Byers - Charlie Heaton

Will's older brother, photographer, and bit of an outsider, Jonathan Byers was 16 when his brother disappeared in Season 1. Season 4 found Jonathan in a new place both literally and figuratively since he and his family were living in California, he had a new friend in Argyle, and he and Nancy had grown apart.

When audiences were first introduced to Jonathan, Charlie Heaton was 22 years old. This means that come Season 5, the actor will be 31 while his character will only be 20.

Steve Harrington - Joe Keery

The oldest of Stranger Things' young cast both on-screen and off, Joe Keery's high school hero turned favorite bat-twirling babysitter was 17 during Season 1 while Keery himself was 24.

Season 4 found Steve adrift post-high school and working with Robin at a video rental store while still pining for Nancy. Coming into Season 5, he's expected to be 21 while the actor will be 33 when it debuts.

Robin Buckley - Maya Hawke

First introduced in Season 3, Steve Harrington's Scoops Ahoy coworker was assumed to be 17 years old when chaos struck the Starcourt Mall and is likely to be 20 when Season 5 arrives.

Inside Out 2 villain Maya Hawke was actually 20 years old herself when Netflix released Stranger Things Season 3, meaning she will be 25 or just turning 26 when Season 5 drops, depending on its premiere date.

Check out which deceased Stranger Things character may return for Season 5 here.