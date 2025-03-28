While the Fantastic Four are set for a role in Avengers: Doomsday, the announcement for Doomsday's cast included a fun Easter egg tied to Marvel's First Family.

The Fantastic Four have been confirmed as part of Doomsday's cast since the moment the movie was first confirmed for a change in development at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. This was no shock considering their place at the height of Marvel lore, on top of the extensive wait fans went through to see them in the MCU.

The massive cast announcement wasted little time confirming three of the team's four members, although the wait for Pedro Pascal was far longer. In addition to the news itself, Marvel even decided to have some fun with this team specifically before they likely play significant roles in the Avengers' next team-up outing.

Fantastic Four Easter Egg in Avengers: Doomsday Casting

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' announcement revealing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday included a hidden Easter egg relating to the Fantastic Four. This comes about four months before that team makes its MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel took a large picture of the director's chairs with the names of the Avengers: Doomsday cast (complete with Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. at the end).

Above the chairs in the middle was a sign reading, "Fire Perimeter Keep Clear." Ironically, this sign is placed directly above the chair for Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn.

Marvel Studios

Many fans believed this to be a fun nod to Quinn's role as Johnny Storm (much better known as the Human Torch) in the MCU. Later, Marvel social media manager Greg Dunbar confirmed this to be accurate, sharing the image on X while saying, "someone noticed" and adding a "face holding back tears" emoji.

Human Torch's Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The Human Torch became one of Marvel's most iconic heroes after first appearing alongside Marvel's First Family in 1961's The Fantastic Four #1. Gaining his powers from the same cosmic blast that affected the rest of the team, Storm can engulf his entire body in flames, control fire, shoot fire, and use fire to fly.

While the hero was previously played by Chris Evans (who returned to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine) and Michael B. Jordan, Joseph Quinn will be the actor to flame on as the MCU's Johnny Storm.

Now that Quinn and his teammates are confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, he could have a big role in the battle between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Victor Von Doom. Fans also appear anxious to see his interactions with heroes he's worked closely with in the comics, particularly Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Most importantly, the expectation is that Johnny and the Fantastic Four will have the most knowledge of anybody about Robert Downey Jr.'s version of Victor Von Doom. Whether Downey shows up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is unknown, but he is known to be most closely associated with this team throughout history.

Now, the main question moving forward is how Johnny Storm will work with the rest of the Avengers and the X-Men once these A-list teams unite in the next epic team-up film.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.