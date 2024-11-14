Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman join a cast of past and present Marvel stars in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The threequel has finally made its way to Disney+, with Marvel Studios officially unveiling Deadpool & Wolverine's place in the MCU timeline, slotting in just behind Agatha All Along and ahead of last year's The Marvels.

While the MCU future for both characters is still shrouded in secrecy, Deadpool & Wolverine cements the importance of both titular heroes for Phase 5 and beyond.

Deadpool 3 Cast Members & Characters (Spoiler List)

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds - Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds returns to lead the cast as Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool). This time around, Reynolds' Deadpool is officially part of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Deadpool is taken away from his everyday life by the TVA to inform him about the fact that his universe (Earth-10005) is slowly deteriorating due to Wolverine's death in Logan (he is the Anchor Being of Deadpool's universe).

Mr. Paradox, a TVA analyst, informs that Deadpool has been elected to join the Sacred Timeline (aka the MCU), but his universe (with all his friends and family) will simply fade away.

Deciding that he cannot leave his universe behind, Deadpool steals a Tempad and uses it to find a Wolverine across the Multiverse to be his universe's Anchor Being and save it from existence.

Reynolds also portrays another Variant of Deadpool in the movie, a scarless version that goes by the name of Nicepool and is the owner of Dogpool.

Reynolds serves as the threequel's writer, producer, and leading actor. He is best known for his roles in The Proposal, Free Guy, and Green Lantern.

Hugh Jackman - Wolverine

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in the MCU threequel.

Deadpool 3's Variant of Wolverine is not the same one from Fox's collection of X-Men movies. Instead, this version is described by Paradox as the "worst Wolverine" of the Multiverse since he let his whole world down.

This washed-up and alcohol-infused Wolverine may be deemed worst by the TVA, but the threequel proves that he can still pack a punch and can fight off enemies like a valued member of the X-Men.

Jackman returns as Wolverine after playing the character in nine X-Men films. The actor also appeared in The Greatest Showman, Real Steel, and Van Helsing.

Emma Corrin - Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin plays the antagonistic Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Comics, Cassandra is the twin sister of Charles Xavier (aka Professor X) who has an intense hatred toward mutants.

Deadpool & Wolverine revealed that Cassandra is the de facto leader of The Void and she uses her immense power to make everyone (both heroes and villains alike) follow her.

Cassandra also owns a sling ring infused with the reality and time stone, which is later used by the two heroes to get back home.

Corrin's most recognizable role is playing Princess Diana in The Crown. The actress also appeared in My Policeman, Lady Chatterley's Lover, and A Murder at the End of the World.

Morena Baccarin - Vanessa

Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin is back as Wade Wilson's romantic interest, Vanessa.

Although Wade revived her after the events of Deadpool 2, the pair broke up after Wade seemingly lost hope due to being rejected by Happy Hogan to become a member of the Avengers in Earth-616.

It is revealed during Wade's birthday party that Vanessa is already seeing a new man named Ezekiel.

Baccarin can be seen in Gotham, Serenity, and The Endgame.

Rob Delaney - Peter

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney brings Peter to life in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Peter is a former member of the X-Force and Wade's current best friend in the movie. He is instrumental in stopping the Deadpool Corps. from attacking Deadpool and Wolverine in the movie's climactic battle.

Delaney is known for his roles in Catastrophe, Love at First Sight, and Dinner with Parents.

Leslie Uggams - Blind Al

Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams returns as Blind Al, Wade Wilson's roommate who is known for her outrageous one-liners thrown at Wade.

Blind Al was present at Wade's birthday party at the beginning of the movie and she also appears at the tail-end where she is introduced to Logan.

Speaking with the New York Post during Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere, Uggams opened up about her return in the MCU threequel:

"I love Ryan [Reynolds]. I love working with him. He’s just wonderful, and we have great chemistry together when we’re on the screen. Who knew this was gonna take off like this? And it’s been so much fun. It’s a wild and crazy character, and I love her."

Uggams has credits in American Fiction, Roots, and Fallout.

Karan Soni - Dopinder

Karan Soni

Karan Soni reprises his role as Dopinder, Deadpool's taxi driver and loyal friend from the first two movies.

Dopinder returns during Wade's birthday party and he amusingly tells a hilarious story to the visitors.

Soni can be seen in Office Christmas Party, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Abbott Elementary.

Matthew Macfadyen - Paradox

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen plays a rogue TVA analyst named Paradox.

Paradox is the one responsible in kidnapping Deadpool from his universe and telling him about the fact that his world is ending. Doing this essentially cemented Deadpool's journey to find a new Wolverine and his eventual trip to the Void.

It is later revealed that Paradox is not operating under TVA's rules and Hunter B-15 is not aware of his actions. He is also the creator of the Time Ripper, a device that could destroy timelines.

Macfadyen is best known for portraying Tom Wambsgans in Succession, Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, and Athos in Three Muskeeters.

Brianna Hildebrand - Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Brianna Hildebrand

Brianna Hildebrand appears as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, one of Deadpool's strongest allies from the first two movies.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead only had a minor role in the threequel since she can only be seen during Wade's birthday party and reunion party in the end.

Hildebrand previously appeared in The Time Capsule, Lucifer, and Trinkets.

Shioli Kutsuna - Yukio

Shioli Kutsuna

Shioli Kutsuna stars as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead's girlfriend who can also pack a punch since she is instrumental in taking down Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

Yukio also had a minor role in Deadpool & Wolverine after she attended Wade Wilson's surprise birthday party alongside the other friends of the X-Force Leader.

Kutsuna previously appeared in Murder Mystery, The Outsider, and Sanctuary.

Stefan Kapičić - Colossus

Stefan Kapičić

Stefan Kapičić reprises his role as Colossus, Wade's sort-of mentor figure in the first two Deadpool movies who teaches him about the true essence of being a hero.

Colossus only had a brief role in the threequel. He talked to Wade watching The Great British Bake Off during his birthday party.

Kapičić is best known for his roles in The Last Voyage of Demeter, Better Call Saul, and Dug Moru.

Lewis Tan - Shatterstar

Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan briefly appears as Shatterstar in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Shatterstar is a former member of the X-Force who is revived after the events of Deadpool 2. He is now one of Wade's friends by the time the threequel starts.

Tan's notable credits include Mortal Kombat, Into the Shadows, and Wu Assassins.

Randal Reeder - Buck

Randal Reeder

Randal Reeder plays Buck, a mercenary who worked at the bar called Sister Margaret's in the first two Deadpool films.

Buck is also one of the attendees of Wade's surprise birthday party.

Reeder has credits in Idiocracy, Sons of Thunder, and Hitting the Breaks.

Aaron Stanford - John Allerdyce/Pyro

Aaron Stanford

Aaron Stanford returns as John Allerdyce (aka Pyro), a character first seen in X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Pyro, who is now wearing a comic-accurate costume, is one of Cassandra Nova's enforcers in the Void who is also Paradox's sleeper agent hellbent on destroying the powerful mutant.

Stanford's major credits include 12 Monkeys, Nikita, and The Hills Have Eyes.

Dogpool

Dogpool

Peggy, known by many as the winner of British's ugliest dog, is part of Deadpool & Wolverine's cast as Dogpool, a Deadpool Variant owned by Goodpool (a nice version of Deadpool).

Deadpool Prime (Earth-10005's version) holds a clear liking toward Dogpool and he wants the dog as his own despite Goodpool's ownership.

Instagram: @dogpool

Jon Favreau - Happy Hogan

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau makes a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as Happy Hogan.

Happy, a close friend of Tony Stark, appears during the early moments of the movie as Wade Wilson tries to ask his permission to join the Avengers of Earth-616, but he is rejected.

The rejection sent Wade's life into a tailspin which included breaking up with Vanessa and starting a career as a car salesman.

Favreau is an actor and director whose credits include Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, The Wolf of Wall Street, and 2003's Daredevil.

Chris Evans - Johnny Storm

Chris Evans

Another surprise Marvel cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine is the appearance of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, a role which he played in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Johnny is a member of the Resistance of Heroes against Cassandra Nova in The Void. He is also the first Marvel hero whom Deadpool and Wolverine meet during their entrance to The Void.

Johnny is eventually killed by Cassandra Nova after being captured alongside Deadpool and Wolverine.

Evans returns to the MCU after portraying Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) in the Infinity Saga. The actor also appeared in Ghosted, Free Guy, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Wunmi Mosaku - Hunter B-15

Wunwi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku reprises her Loki role as Hunter B-15, a former hunter who now holds a higher position in the TVA.

B-15 appears in the latter part of the movie as he reprimands Paradox for his TVA-related shenanigans after almost destroying the timelines with his Time Ripper.

Mosaku is known for her roles in Lovecraft Country, His House, and Scavengers Reign.

James Dryden - TVA Tech

James Dryden

James Dryden appears in the MCU threequel as a TVA tech who works for Paradox. The character also appears to have a slight crush on Deadpool in one of the film's funny bits.

Dryden has credits in Time Bandits, Ready Player One, and All the Light We Cannot See.

Leemore Marrett Jr. - Lead TVA Minuteman

Leemore Marrett Jr.

Leemore Marrett Jr. plays the lead TVA Minuteman who spearheads Wade's kidnapping at the beginning of the movie.

Marrett Jr.'s notable credits include Three Little Birds, The Batman, and My Brother the Devil.

Jennifer Garner - Elektra

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner reprises her role as Elektra from 2003's Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck and her own spin-off movie of the same name.

Elektra appears as part of the Resistance in The Void alongside the other remaining Marvel heroes who want to destroy Cassandra Nova and her forces.

Garner is best known for her roles in Alias, 13 Going on 30, and The Adam Project.

Dafne Keen - Laura/X-23

Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen is back as Laura (aka X-23), a role she first portrayed in 2017's Logan.

Laura is also an important member of the Resistance and appears to be one of the leading figures of the team.

Before invading Nova's lair, Laura had a heart-to-heart talk with Logan, eventually convincing him to join the rest to take down Nova.

After starring in the 2017 movie, Keen made appearances in The Acolyte, His Dark Materials, and The Refugees.

Ray Park - Toad

Ray Park

Ray Park returns as Toad, an X-Men villain who is part of Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants in the 2000 movie.

Toad can be seen driving a version of Fantastic Four's Fantasticar alongside Cassandra Nova's other enforcers in the Void.

Park can be seen in Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra, and Accident Man.

Eduardo Gago - Azazel

Eduardo Gago takes over from Jason Flemyng as he plays the role of Azazel in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Azazel becomes a member of Cassandra Nova's enforcers in the Void. Azazel is a mutant who can teleport and his physical appearance resembles that of a devil.

Gago is a stuntman known for his work on House of the Dragon, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion.

Tyler Mane - Sabretooth

Tyler Mane

Another X-Men villain who returns in Deadpool & Wolverine is Tyler Mane as Sabretooth.

Sabretooth appears as one of Cassandra Nova's enforcers who viciously attacks Wolverine in the movie.

Mane's notable credits include Doom Patrol, Halloween II, and Joe Dirt.

Ayesha Hussain - Psylocke

Ayesha Hussain

Ayesha Hussain is part of Deadpool & Wolverine's recast villains. The actress and stuntwoman plays the Void's Psylocke.

Hussain's notable credits include The Acolyte and Polite Society.

Chloe Kibble - Callisto

Chloe Kibble

Chloe Kibble plays Deadpool & Wolverine's version of Callisto in The Void. The character was first seen in live-action in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Kibble is known for her stunt work on The Marvels.

Jade Lye - Lady Deathstrike

Jade Lye

Jade Lye portrays Lady Deathstrike in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lye is known for her stunt work in Meg 2: The Trench, The Flash, and Wonder Woman.

Nilly Cetin - Quill

Nilly Cetin

Nilly Cetin plays a gender-bent version of Quill in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Cetin's notable stunt work includes Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, The Witcher, and The Marvels.

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Channing Tatum

In a shocking appearance, Channing Tatum finally appears as his version of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Gambit is part of the Resistance whose goal is to take down Cassandra Nova and get back home to their timeline. Tatum has been linked to Gambit for years, but his solo movie was ultimately canceled in May 2019.

Tatum has many notable credits, with roles in 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike XXL, and The Lost City.

Wesley Snipes - Blade

Wesley Snipes

Another Marvel legacy character who shows up in Deadpool & Wolverine is Wesley Snipes as Blade.

Blade is also part of the Resistance, teaming up with Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, Elektra, and Gambit as they work together to defeat Cassandra Nova and her allies.

Snipes revealed in an interview in June 2022 that Marvel has yet to contact him to appear in the studio's upcoming Blade movie, with him joking around about trying to improve his acting skills:

"No, not as of yet. I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm an ensemble player."

Snipes returns to the role of Blade after appearing in the Blade trilogy. The actor also starred in The Expendables 3, The Player, and True Story.

Blake Lively - Lady Deadpool

Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, joins the fun in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool.

Lady Deadpool is a leading member of the Deadpool Corps. who appear in the climactic battle to prevent Deadpool and Wolverine from stopping Cassandra Nova's plan to take over the Time Ripper.

Lively appeared alongside her husband in 2011's Green Lantern. The actress also has credits in IF, It Ends with Us, and The Shallows.

Matthew McConaughey - Cowboypool

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is part of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast as Cowboypool.

Cowboypool is a Deadpool Variant who resembles a gun-slinging cowboy from the Wild West and has the power to regenerate like Deadpool Prime.

McConaughey is best known for his roles in Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, and The Dark Tower.

Henry Cavill - Cavillrine

Henry Cavill

During Deadpool's quest to find a worthy Wolverine Variant for his universe, one of the Variants who appeared is Henry Cavill's adamantium-infused hero.

Officially credited as "Cavillrine" in the credits, Cavill briefly appears as he brutally takes down Deadpool's request to join him in his quest.

Cavill is best known for portraying the DCEU's Superman. The actor also starred in The Witcher, Enola Holmes, and Argylle.

Aaron W. Reed - Juggernaut

Aaron W. Reed

Aaron W. Reed appears as Deadpool & Wolverine's version of Juggernaut.

Juggernaut's helmet plays a pivotal role in the movie since it is the MacGuffin needed by the heroes to stop Cassandra Nova from using her powers.

Laura (X-23) eventually manages to defeat Juggernaut and steal his helmet to help Wade and Logan put a halt to Cassandra's reign of terror.

Reed is a SuperLeague Pro Bodybuilder and actor known for his roles in Free Guy, Jane the Virgin, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Nick Pauley - Dancepool

Nick Pauley

Nick Pauley appears as Dancepool, Ryan Reynolds' double who dances to the tune of 'NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye" in the movie's much-talked-about opening action sequence.

Pauley is a well-known dancer who appeared in The Prom, Katy Perry's music video of "Chained to the Rhythm," and Nicki Minaj's music video of "Barbie Tingz."

Inez Reynolds - Kidpool

Inez Reynolds

Another member of the Deadpool Corps. who appeared in the threequel is Kidpool. The character is played by Ryan Reynolds' seven-year-old daughter, Inez.

During the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine (via Entertainment Online), Ryan expressed his gratitude toward his wife, Blake Lively, and his four kids, saying, "I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life."

Olin Reynolds - Babypool

Babypool

Deadpool & Wolverine is a Reynolds family affair since Babypool is brought to life by Olin Reynolds, Ryan and Blake's one-year-old baby.

Babypool appears as part of the Deadpool Corps. and is the remaining survivor (albeit briefly) after Deadpool and Wolverine murdered every single one of the team members before they regenerated.

Nathan Fillion - Headpool

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion lends his voice to Headpool, another Deadpool Variant who tries to prevent Deadpool and Wolverine from stopping Cassandra Nova's takeover of the Time Ripper.

Fans may recognize Fillion for his roles as Captain Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly and Joe Flynn in Castle. The actor also appeared in superhero movies like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Paul Mullin - Welshpool

Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin makes an appearance as Welshpool, a Deadpool Variant who has similar powers as Deadpool Prime. The only difference is he has a giant Welsh flag painted across his chest.

Mullin is a striker from Wrexham A.F.C., the football club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hulk

Mark Ruffalo

Bruce Banner/the Hulk briefly appears in Deadpool & Wolverine in a brief sequence, which featured the highly-anticipated clash between the green-raged monster and a Variant of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The Hulk punches Deadpool after he tries to recruit Wolverine for his mission.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

