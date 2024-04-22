The new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine gave fans the best look at Emma Corrin's villain, Cassandra Nova.

Even though it appears Logan and Deadpool will be combative to start their journey, great darkness lies in the shadows.

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 featured a glimpse of a bald head with long pointed ears, similar to Nova's comic appearance, but recent footage showed her full appearance and abilities.

Cassandra Nova in New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Marvel Studios

In the brand-new official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova is on full display.

This included a first look at her face, another glance at the recognizable bald head, and the addition of a long jacket with a popped collar (reminiscent of her look in Marvel Comics).

Marvel Studios

Cassandra Nova may be based within The Void (as previously seen in Loki), but her intentions remain a mystery.

The most notable scene involving the upcoming villain is when she seemingly takes control of Wolverine. In the comics, she has both mind control and telekinetic abilities, explaining how she can control Logan's arms.

Marvel Studios

Nothing hurts more than a self-imposed wound, and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is about to find out what that's like once again when Cassandra takes over.

Marvel Studios

Cassandra Nova's X-Men Connections Explained

Marvel Comics

Cassandra Nova, identified as a mummudrai entity, emerged as X-Men leader Charles Xavier's twin sister in Marvel Comics, where she tried to kill him in the womb.

In response, Charles unleashed a psychic blast that resulted in her body being stillborn. Yet, she later regenerated by replicating Charles' DNA, acquiring advanced psionic abilities similar to her brother's, including telepathy and telekinesis.

In the X-Men '97 series, Episode 5 draws inspiration from the "E is for Extinction" storyline, in which Cassandra Nova is the antagonist behind the assault on Genosha.

However, it appears that the show will deviate from the original plot, as Mr. Sinister is set to replace Cassandra Nova as the primary villain in this adaptation.

This sets up Cassandra to have a new story within the MCU, possibly stemming from the universe where this version of Wolverine is from.

At one point in the comics, Cassandra's main objective is to undermine Jean Grey's efforts in establishing a mutant 'nation' by using her psychic powers to manipulate governments through microscopic sentinel technology implanted in humans' brains.

The throughline that may relate to her motives in Deadpool & Wolverine is her intense mutant hatred originating from her near-death experience at the hands of her brother, Charles.

It's hard to imagine a version of Professor X that won't be at least referenced in the upcoming MCU movies, as the villain will hopefully have a layered reason for being evil.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

