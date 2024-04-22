A scene from the latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine included a cameo featuring a giant Ant-Man helmet.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be the first X-Men movie in the MCU’s vast history of films and TV shows as Wade Wilson officially moves to Earth-616.

While most of the cast is confirmed, rumors teased more than a handful of Avengers-level cameos next to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which should have viewers eager to see what’s coming.

Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer's Ant-Man Moment

The new trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine fully embraced its setting in the MCU thanks to a shot of the helmet from Paul Rudd's Ant-Man costume.

Marvel Studios

Only seen for a moment in what appears to be The Void, fans can see the most recent version of Ant-Man's helmet from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as it slowly opens.

Smoke flows out of the front as fans see a massive skull inside the helmet, indicating that a dead Giant-Man Variant was sent to The Void after being pruned.

Marvel Studios

This is not the first reference to the tiniest Avenger seen in The Void. Loki Episode 5 included a flyover shot of a massive Yellowjacket helmet, referencing Corey Stoll's villain from 2015's Ant-Man.

Marvel Studios

This shot references an issue from the 2009 Wolverine: Old Man Logan comic run, which inspired Hugh Jackman’s arc in 2017’s Logan.

In that Marvel Comics story, one panel shows off a massive skeleton of a dead Hank Pym/Giant-Man, who was killed by the Red Skull during the "Superhero Holocaust." His remains serve as a landmark for a town called Pym Falls, which was built around his skeleton in Connecticut years later.

The second trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine can be seen below:

How Many Avengers Will Cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine?

Deadpool is known for his ability to reference the real world and the rest of Marvel's catalog of heroes (previously seen on Disney+ in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). Now, Deadpool and Wolverine will allow Wade Wilson to have unlimited access to those characters on screen.

CinemaCon 2024 footage teased an intriguing meeting with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in edited footage from 2013's Thor: The Dark World. This comes after the first trailer saw him salute Captain America as he watched highlights from past MCU films in the TVA, introducing him to his new universe for the first time.

Whether Ant-Man will actually show up in this film is anybody's guess, although Reynolds and crew have no shortage of other cameos planned (see more info on Pyro's return here).

After fans saw The Void from Loki in leaked set photos from Summer 2023 and its appearance in the first trailer, this locale will surely play a major role in this movie's story.

Considering how many plot details remain under wraps outside its official synopsis, Ant-Man should be far from the only Avenger highlighted in this epic Multiversal crossover.

Deadpool and Wolverine will slice its way into theaters on July 26.

