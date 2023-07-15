New Deadpool 3 Set Photos May Spoil Major Loki Connection

New photos from the set of Deadpool 3 may hint at a major connection to Loki on Disney+.

Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth is getting set to make his MCU debut in his upcoming threequel, telling a Multiversal story the likes of which has yet to be seen in comic book movies.

Of course, the MCU has been no stranger to Multiversal storytelling as of late, with the likes of Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all sporting the super-powered narrative device.

The R-rated comedy, which is in the midst of filming in England, is said to connect to at least one of these MCU Multiverse stories, with rumors pointing to Loki's Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) popping up in Deadpool 3.

A Potential Loki Connection in Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Set photos from the ongoing production of Deadpool 3 have some thinking the MCU threequel could feature a connection to the Void seen in Loki.

The reality-bending locale featured prominently in the Disney+ series, serving as the place at the end of time used by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as its dumping ground for timeline-breaking miscreants.

In a series of images showing Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine going at it in a desert-like setting, a couple of Void-esque pieces of set dressing popped up.

This included a destroyed blimp and a wrecked ship seen in the background of a few set photos.

Another image saw the pair fighting in front of a wrecked 20th Century Fox logo, a stone structure that looked to have been weathered in a similar fashion to objects stuck in the Void in Season 1 of Loki.

Marvel Studios

A similar wrecked ship and blimp appeared in the Disney+ series, making one think Deadpool and Wolverine could be battling in the locale Loki made famous.

Marvel Studios

It remains unknown if this is, in fact, the Void, but the evidence is certainly there for rampant fan speculation to spurn.

Does Deadpool Visit the Void?

Right now, there is no way of telling if this is actually the Void where Deadpool 3 is taking place.

The two environments look quite different. Loki's Void sported all sorts of green foliage, and green tint to the sky. And this Deadpool location looks much more dessert-like than that seen in the Disney+ series.

Of course, this could always be wrapped to a good coloring job done by the Loki team compared to the raw unedited images from the Deadpool 3 set.

If a trailer for the upcoming R-rated threequel drops and sports this same green hue in this barren environment, then it might be time to right the Loki connection bell.

Loki characters Mobius and Miss Minutes have both been said to appear in Deadpool 3, so the film heading to the Void would not be all that surprising.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.