Deadpool 3 Star Celebrates the Start of Filming MCU Sequel

Deadpool 3's Stefan Kapicic, who plays the massive metal mutant Colossus, celebrated the official start of filming for the highly-anticipated MCU threequel.

Ryan Reynolds leads the way on one of the most important additions to the MCU in Deadpool 3 - a movie that will explore the Multiverse more fully than any Marvel Studios entry from the last few years.

Confirmed to arrive in late 2024 following the shocking announcement that Hugh Jackman would don the Wolverine claws for the first time in the MCU, Marvel is busy building an A-list cast of stars while the actors get ready for cameras (and heads) to roll.

And with Jackman recently being seen sporting his classic beard that was last seen in 2017's Logan, the start of filming appears to be drawing close.

Deadpool 3 Star Confirms Start of Filming

In a new Instagram story, Colossus actor Stefan Kapicic confirmed that filming is officially underway for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Kapicic shared a photo with the current logo for the threequel along with co-stars Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, and Brianna Hildebrand that included the word "confirmed" above a photo indicating that filming began on May 23.

This also lines up with quotes from Reynolds given in November 2022, where he indicated that filming for the threequel would begin shortly before Summer 2023.

When Will Fans Know More About Deadpool 3?

While Deadpool 3 will have its fair share of challenges during production due to the ongoing writer's strike, the start of filming is at least an exciting development for the MCU's first mutant-centric entry.

And with director Shawn Levy and others celebrating this movie as the first in MCU history to earn an R-rating, the threequel will have all eyes on it as production officially gets moving.

Early plot details have teased that this will be a "fish-out-of-water" story for Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Colossus, and their group of X-Men cross over between dimensions and join the MCU storyline for the first time.

Rumors have even pointed to this movie featuring Owen Wilson's Mobius being in pursuit of Wade and his team across the Multiverse, although no official plot details have been confirmed by anybody involved.

And with Marvel expected to be extra careful with secrets on this Multiverse Saga entry, Stefan Kapicic and his castmates will have to adhere to that level of secrecy as Deadpool's third solo movie becomes a reality.

Deadpool 3 is now filming and will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.