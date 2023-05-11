Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Sports His New Wolverine Beard Ahead of Filming

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has a new beard for Deadpool 3 ahead of the imminent start of production.

With Deadpool 3 set to begin production in London in late May, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has been hard at work for months on bringing back his iconic superhero physique "bigger than ever."

The actor has even shown off his massive muscles in action along with an intense workout process, which he insists has been achieved without the use of steroids, despite speculation from many that the actor has been juicing.

Hugh Jackman Reveals New Wolverine Beard for Deadpool 3

As Deadpool 3 prepares to begin production in late May, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to show off the new beard he will be sporting for his Wolverine return, with the look potentially teasing how the threequel fits into his Fox movie timeline.

Hugh Jackman

Jackman previously showcased his jacked and hairy look on his Instagram story - via CoveredGeeky - with his stylist seemingly hard at work in the picture.

Hugh Jackman

The beard appears to closely resemble the one featured in Logan - which marked Jackman's last appearance as Wolverine and ended with his final death.

20th Century

How Hugh Jackman's Beard Explains Wolverine's Place in Deadpool 3

Jackman's Deadpool 3 role has been confirmed to take place before Logan, but since this beard appears similar to the one from his last appearance and a far cry from his facial hair in his previous chronological appearance, X-Men: Days of Future Past, it will likely take place just shortly ahead of his final solo movie.

20th Century

The Australian actor already made it clear Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3 won't "screw with" the ending of Logan, so any Multiversal antics the mutant pair get up to will seemingly still leave him on the path to his death. And with his beard so similar to the one from Logan, it could even lead into his acclaimed solo movie.

At the start of Logan, Wolverine is leading a quiet life on the Mexican border and caring for an ailing Professor X. With Patrick Stewart having teased a potential return in Deadpool 3, maybe Jackman's hero will already be caring for the mutant leader before being pulled away from an adventure with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Nonetheless, between the impressive physique and the facial hair, Jackman is clearly dedicating himself to getting back into Wolverine form for Deadpool 3. As of now, this is expected to be the actor's final appearance as the character, but many are still hoping he will stick around for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.