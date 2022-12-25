Deadpool 3 Will Take Place BEFORE Logan, Reveals Star

Hugh Jackman just teased how Wolverine's story in Logan works in the grand Marvel timeline alongside Deadpool 3.

Jackman's inclusion in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 became one of the biggest comic book movie announcements of the year, giving the Aussie star one last run as the Adamantiam-adorned mutant in his first MCU movie. But once he became the movie's third cast member after Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, the attention turned to one major question - how in the world is Wolverine alive in this movie?

Marvel fans still remember Wolverine's heartfelt death in 2017's Oscar hit Logan, a canon issue that Jackman and Ryan Reynolds actually addressed in a second video following the initial announcement teasing Jackman's MCU debut.

And now, as preparation for the anticipated MCU threequel continues, Jackman made it perfectly clear where Deadpool 3 takes place in relation to his last Marvel project.

Hugh Jackman Confirms Timeline for Deadpool 3 & Logan

Marvel

Speaking on The Empire Film Podcast, Wolverine actor and MCU newcomer Hugh Jackman addressed where Deadpool 3 fits into the Marvel timeline alongside his last X-Men movie, 2017's Logan.

When asked how Logan director James Mangold reacted to his comeback, Jackman shared that he was "really cool about it" and that he said Deadpool 3 "took place before" Logan, much to Mangold's relief:

"He was actually really cool about it. I did tell him that it took place before our movie, so I wasn’t gonna screw with the claws popping out of the grave. So he was relieved by that, and he totally got it. He thought it was a good idea."

Jackman made it clear that nobody "wanted to screw with" the way Logan ended, noting how proud he was of his work, explaining that he was set on being finished with the role until August 2022. He later went on to tease his excitement for the MCU threequel, saying that he might have "more fun on that movie" than any of his previous projects:

Jackman: "None of us wanted to screw with that. I was really proud of that movie and what we did, and it felt perfect. And actually, for five years, I was really, honestly, I can tell you, I was kind of a hard done, I was like, this was it. It was August 14, I remember driving and it just came to me like that. I just thought this would be so much fun. I’ll probably have more fun on that movie than anything I’ve ever done." Empire: "What year? August 14..." Jackman: "This year. And August 13, I was like, ‘I’m never playing that part again, I promise you.’"

Deadpool 3 Tackles Challenging Timeline Questions

Thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse, along with dozens of legacy characters and other newcomers alike, there are already a number of timeline issues that are coming into play for the Multiverse Saga.

Spider-Man: No Way Home addressed the first of those issues, with its five villains being saved from the moments before their deaths while Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's heroes came in from their "present day" situations. Loki will cause even further problems thanks to the Multiverse being sent into shambles at the end of Season 1, and 2023's Season 2 will further address the ramifications of Sylvie's murder of He Who Remains.

Now, Jackman indicates that these timeline issues will once again be present with his return in Deadpool 3, although he made it clear that Wolverine's death in Logan will be unaffected by this change. This also marks the second time that James Howlett has dealt with multiple timelines after his blast to the past in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, but this time will see him going through an even crazier adventure as he joins the MCU.

Rumors have indicated that Deadpool 3 will include the Time Variance Authority from Loki in a major role as different timelines are explored, giving Deadpool and Logan a chance to see just how vast the Multiverse truly is together. And while the only plot details confirmed thus far tease a fish-out-of-water story for the Merc with a Mouth, only time will tell just how this new story fits in alongside Logan, the MCU, and the rest of the X-Men saga.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.