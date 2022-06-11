Deadpool 3 Begins Filming Prep With Avengers Art Director

As Marvel Studios forges deeper into its Phase 4 slate, there's a growing interest in the studio's future plans, which are expected to include Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, potentially a Young Avengers project, and, of course, Deadpool 3. In fact, of all the upcoming films on the roster, Ryan Reynolds' threequel is the one fans have heard the most about. What they don't know is just when they'll actually get to see it.

Following 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2, the franchise was put on pause due to Disney's Fox acquisition, leaving audiences to wonder if Merc with a Mouth would either be axed or changed to better suit the House of Mouse and the MCU.

Disney and Marvel Studios, as well as Deadpool 3's writers, have calmed such fears, assuring fans that they're "gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool," and Free Guy and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy has signed on to direct. However, even with those updates, there's still no word on when the cameras will begin rolling.

But now, thanks to a new report, it looks like Wade Wilson's MCU debut is making progress alongside a seasoned veteran of Marvel Studios.

Deadpool 3 Underway with Avengers: Endgame Designer

Marvel

According to Discussing Film, production preparation for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 is underway with Avengers art director, Raymond Chan, serving as the threequel's production designer.

Even though Deadpool 3 is Wade Wilson's first film within the MCU, Raymond Chan has a long and acclaimed history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to working on Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame as a supervising art director, he also received an award from the Art Directors Guild for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chan first assumed the responsibility of production designer on Avengers: Endgame reshoots before continuing in the role for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+.

More Deadpool 3 News on the Way?

News of Chan's attachment to Reynolds' third run as Merc with a Mouth is good news for Deadpool fans. Even though little information about the film's progress has been revealed, this report suggests that pre-production is up and running and the Deadpool threequel could be closer to filming than fans first realized.

Also, given Chan's extensive work within the MCU, Deadpool 3 is in good hands. In addition to his experience, all of the Marvel Studios he's worked on have been different from the others, and both Infinity War and Endgame featured a variety of characters and locations from on Earth and within the galaxy.

Therefore, it seems safe to say that Chan knows how to take what's original and distinct and meld that within the existing branches of the MCU; and that's exactly what Deadpool 3 needs if it's intended to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Exactly how that relationship will work, or if Deadpool is going to be separate from the MCU, remains to be seen. However, further clarification on this topic, as well as news of a release date, is expected as pre-production continues and Marvel Studios looks to make future announcements at September's D23 Convention in Anaheim, California.