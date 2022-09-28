Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Addresses X-Men Canon Problems Over Wolverine Return

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine stands alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool as some of the most iconic superhero portrayals ever. Soon, two of those mutant heroes will unite as Jackman and Reynolds come back together for Deadpool 3 as the former dons his Wolverine claws "one more time."

As rumors swirled surrounding Marvel Studios' hunt for the MCU's Wolverine, Jackman was revealed by Reynolds in shock fashion to be coming back through a hilarious video. The announcement came as a surprise after the Australian actor committed to 2017's Logan, in which he met his demise, as his final outing.

Nonetheless, their long-awaited team-up was teased as long ago as Deadpool 2 and the Reynolds has been campaigning to bring Jackman back ever since. But since Wolverine was last seen impaled on a tree, many were confused as to how this will come to be, even with the vast possibilities of the Multiverse.

Now, Jackman and Reynolds have followed up on their Deadpool 3 confirmation by addressing the canon issues that come from Wolverine's Logan death.

Hugh Jackman Opens Up on Wolverine Return

Following confirmation that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will return in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds has shared a video on Twitter to address how the iconic mutant comes back after his death in 2017's Logan.

The couch sit-down takes place in the same living room as the original announcement and offers some insight into the threequel. Reynolds confirmed that Jackman's Wolverine still died in Logan - which takes place in 2029 - and they are "not touching that," before going on to jokingly act out the movie between them:

Reynolds: Hi. Jackman: Hi. How are you? Reynolds: You have questions? Jackman: Yes. I had a lot of questions. I'm sure you have a lot of questions. But rest assured we're gonna answer them right now. Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan? Reynolds: Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that. What happens in our film is, these two f***in' guys...

After jokingly acting out Deadpool 3, the FoxVerse Marvel stars thanked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and the MCU for the opportunity:

Reynolds: Thank you, Kevin Feige. Jackman: Love you, Kevin Feige. Thank you, MCU.

The tweet was captioned with a list of things the video addresses, including a reference to the MCU's Captain America and his iconic catchphrase, "I can do this all day:"

Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not

The full video, hilariously titled "Deadpool Update, Part Hugh," can be seen below: